Software Developer / Architect - Hansen competence
2023-05-01
As a Hansen developer for Service Order and Catalog in the Telecom Domain,
Your responsibilities will include:
• Developing, testing, and maintaining Hansen application modules related to Service Order and Catalog functionalities.
• Working with the business and technical teams to understand the requirements and develop solutions to meet those requirements.
• Worked for design and development of API's, Interfaces, and Adapters etc.
• Developing and maintaining technical documentation for the modules and solutions you build.
• Providing technical guidance and support to other team members.
• Troubleshooting and resolving defects or issues with the Service Order and Catalog modules.
• Participating in code reviews and contributing to the improvement of the code quality and development processes. Staying up to date with new technologies and industry trends relevant to the Hansen application and the Telecom Domain.
To be successful in this role, you should have:
• Strong knowledge of Hansen application architecture and development methodologies.
• Experience developing Service Order and Catalog modules within the Hansen application.
• Strong programming skills in Java, Camunda BPM, and other related technologies.
• Knowledge of Telecom Domain and related standards and regulations.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Good communication skills and ability to work effectively in a team environment.
• Bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field.
• Overall, as a Hansen developer for Service Order and Catalog in the Telecom Domain, you play a crucial role in the successful delivery of telecom services to customers by developing and maintain, the essential modules of the Hansen application.
Öppen för alla
