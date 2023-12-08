Software Developer (739933)
About this opportunity
Do you want to work together in an engaged team?
This is an opportunity to use your experience, learn new areas, accelerate your own skills, and make a considerable impact on our business!
What will make a difference for us is your experience and competence but also your personality, and your ability to collaborate, facilitate, influence, and lead.
We are now looking for a Software Developer with a genuine interest in technology and programming, to strengthen the Ericsson Support Systems Validation Tool (ESSVT) team within Software Pipeline & Support (SWPS) DevOps organization. ESSVT is a test framework that is used internally and externally across the full spectrum of the Business & Operations Support System (BOS) product portfolio in the various domains required to accomplish a true end-to-end software delivery pipeline, from a developer's commit to software installed on customer premises. Your role will include all development activities such as: requirement analysis, software design, integration, verification, Product Lifecycle Management support and product documentation. Our focus is on Lean and Agile ways of working. We organize in cross functional development teams in which continuous improvement, innovation and knowledge sharing is part of the daily work.
What you will do
Work with continues improvements and drive towards modern technologies
Develop and test a Test framework used to validate customer deliveries and deployments
Perform trouble shooting and customer support
Be part of an impactful team that can make a change in the organization
You will bring
Education: MSc or BSc level in Software Engineering, IT or equivalent level of knowledge
At least 5 years of experience in software and product development
Great communication skills
English proficiency, both written and spoken
High knowledge and experience in Java programming (backend development)
Solid understanding of R&D, Lean, and Agile principles
Solid experience in Cloud Native technologies, e.g., Docker, Kubernetes
Good knowledge of and experience in CI/CD and software testing
Good knowledge and experience in Python, Golang, Angular
You have high customer focus with high accountability for delivering high-quality products
Furthermore, we believe you are curious, innovative, self-driven and collaborative
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Location for this role: Göteborg, Sweden
Recruiter: Anna Magnusson (anna.magnusson@ericsson.com
)
Selection is ongoing please apply as soon as possible
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Blekinge : Karlskrona
