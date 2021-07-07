Software Developer - Pinmeto AB - Elektronikjobb i Malmö
Software Developer
Pinmeto AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö
2021-07-07

PinMeTo helps businesses get discovered, found, and verified on the biggest search, map, and social media platforms.

Our online Software as a Service (SaaS) platform makes sure all of a chain or franchise's locations can be found on multiple search, map, and social media platforms, including Apple, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Twitter, Foursquare, and many more.

Having left the startup phase, we are now scaling up with regards to product development and market presence, and we're on the lookout for great Software Developers.

PinMeTo has job openings in Malmö, Sweden, for Full Stack Developers to join our experienced and motivated team. When we say "Full Stack," we understand that any individual's experience might lean toward backend, frontend, or a mix - this is fine, as long as you have a grasp of the whole. If you have worked with parts of our stack and want to explore new ground, that's more than enough to apply!

The right person will work with a fun, challenging product line and also have a lot of potential impact on technical/architectural decisions. We value everyone's expertise and everybody in the team is encouraged to share their opinions and viewpoint. Our process is based on Agile Methodology. All development is done in-house. We release stuff almost daily, have a zero bug policy, and also have excellent coffee!

Who we are looking for

* You're a team player. Everyone in the team is encouraged to participate and contribute their unique point of view.
* You're comfortable working both frontend and backend.
* You have a creative mind, are not afraid to face new challenges, and are ready to take ownership of your tasks.
* You should be comfortable communicating in English (office language is English), and are expected to work at our Malmö headquarters
* You have a sense of humor, and want to make the most out of life

Our current Tech stack

* Node.js
* AngularJS
* Elm
* Elixir
* Neo4j
* MongoDB
* AWS

While prior experience and knowledge in our tech stack is a plus, the ability to write clean code and to learn quickly is highly valued. Many of our talented developers jumped into PinMeTo without prior experience in our tech stack.

About the culture and office

The PinMeTo culture is based on responsibility, inclusiveness, and diversity. We are energetic and in it for the long haul, and we value a healthy life/work balance. The office is located next to Malmö Central Station, near restaurants and public transport.

Sounds like fun? Then we'd love to get to know you!

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-24
Företag
Pinmeto AB

Jobbnummer
5852739

