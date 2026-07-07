Software Developer
Verisure Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
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Location: MalmöTeam: Alarm Monitoring System TeamManager: Joachim Lindell
The roleYou will be part of a cross-functional scrum team working with one of Verisure's most critical domains: alarm handling. The team develops and maintains systems and services used for alarm handling, where reliability, performance, and availability are essential.You'll work on both new development and continuous improvement of existing solutions, taking strong ownership from idea to production. The team is based across Malmö and Linköping, with close collaboration across several countries.
What you will be up to
Design, develop, test, and maintain frontend, backend services and/or integrations
Work end-to-end: requirement analysis, design, implementation, deployment, monitoring and maintenance
Improve existing systems with focus on performance, stability, and maintainability
Monitor production systems and handle incidents when needed
Collaborate closely with product owners, stakeholders, and other development teams
Review code, write tests, and contribute to CI/CD, monitoring and releases
Take ownership of tasks from idea to production, including documentation, quality assurance and knowledge sharing
Support and guide team members and contribute to team development
Good fit if you have:3–5 years of hands-on software development experience
Strong experience in Microservices, Java and Spring Boot
Strong SQL knowledge
Experience working in agile scrum teams
Nice to have / technologies the team works with:
Web technologies (we are transitioning our frontend and welcome experience with modern web frameworks)
Message bus (RabbitMQ, Kafka)
Kubernetes, Docker, CI/CD
NoSQL (Cassandra)
Apache Flink
Monitoring and observability tools
Should I apply?
Strong fit if most are true:• You have 3–5 years of experience as a software developer• You take responsibility and drive tasks from start to finish• You care about quality, reliability, and customer experience• You enjoy solving complex problems across multiple systems• You like supporting teammates and contributing to a strong team culture
FAQIs this a pure coding role?No. This role combines development with ownership, collaboration, and responsibility for production systems.
Will you only be working with new development?No. You will work on both new development and maintenance and improvements of existing solutions.
Do I need Delphi experience?No. Delphi is part of the current landscape and can be learned on the job, but Java experience is the key requirement.
Bottom lineIf you enjoy working with complex systems, understanding the real customer impact of your work, and working in a team where reliability truly matters, this role is a strong match.
People protecting people is what we're all about.
We're taking that philosophy seriously by spending time with the people who matter most to us. As a result, our response time in this recruitment may be a little slower than usual during the summer break.
We'd still love to hear from you, so please send in your application whenever you're ready.
Have a wonderful summer filled with sunshine, laughter, and plenty of peace of mind.
About VerisureVerisure is the leading provider of professionally monitored security services in Europe and Latin America. As of 31 December 2025, Verisure provides premium monitored alarm services to a portfolio of ~6.2 million families and small businesses across 18 countries, with a team of more than 30,000 colleagues.
For the year ended 31 December 2025, Verisure delivered a strong financial performance: Total Revenue of €3,745 million, Adjusted EBITDA of €1,708 million (46% margin) and Adjusted EBIT of €953 million (25% margin). This performance builds on the Company's track record of resilient, uninterrupted growth over the long term and highlights the strength of its recurring revenue model.
Verisure is majority owned by Hellman & Friedman LLC, a leading private equity investment firm.
Beginning October 8th, 2025, Verisure is listed in the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange. With €3.1 billion raised in primary proceeds, this was the largest IPO in Europe since 2022 and the largest in Sweden in over 25 years.
My team and I eagerly await your application! Join us on this journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group Senior TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson, at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
Verisure is an equal-opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
Verisure - 35 years of delivering peace of mind. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2026070009". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176)
Malmö (visa karta
)
201 23 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Kontakt
Recruiter
Robert Jonasson robert.jonasson@verisure.com Jobbnummer
9995276