Software Developer
Roxtec International Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Karlskrona Visa alla datajobb i Karlskrona
2026-06-29
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roxtec International Aktiebolag i Karlskrona
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our solutions are used in everything from the energy industry to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risks such as fire, gas, and water. We are a rapidly growing group, serving customers in more than 80 markets worldwide.
Do you want to be part of building digital solutions that make a real difference? At Roxtec, your work contributes to protecting people and critical infrastructure worldwide, while you develop your skills and make an impact in a global and collaborative environment.
Your role
As a Software Developer at Roxtec, you will join our global IT team in Karlskrona, working closely with IT and business stakeholders worldwide.
You will build and develop scalable, secure solutions while helping shape how we evolve our systems, with a strong focus on quality and performance.
How you contribute
• Design and develop solutions aligned with business needs and long-term goals
• Improve and automate development, testing, and deployment processes
• Monitor systems, troubleshoot issues, and ensure stable operations
• Contribute to secure, compliant, and highly available IT environments
• Collaborate with developers, engineers, and stakeholders globally
• Drive improvements through new technologies and innovative ways of working
• Build and maintain integrations between systems and platforms
Your qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field
• At least 3 years of experience as a developer, DevOps engineer, or similar
• Experience in solution architecture
• Experience with cloud or hosting platforms such as Azure, AWS, GCP, or on-prem
• Experience with DevOps tools (e.g., Terraform, Docker, GitHub)
• Experience with programming languages such as C#, Java, or TypeScript
Who you are
You are a curious and driven team player who takes ownership, enjoys solving problems, and builds strong relationships across teams.
Speed, simplicity, and flexibility are guiding principles in how we work at Roxtec, and something that feels natural to you. Read more about our Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/).
What we offer you
• The opportunity to work with meaningful solutions that protect people and critical infrastructure worldwide
• A global environment with close collaboration across teams and markets
• Opportunities to grow and develop your skills through new technologies and challenges
• A workplace built on trust, collaboration, and continuous improvement
Application
Want to learn more? Feel free to reach out to Per Fridberg, Manager Product & Data Management, at +46 733 15 53 70, or Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden, at +46 733 31 31 89. We review applications on an ongoing basis, so please apply as soon as you are ready, no later than 2026-08-10. The final candidate will be subject to a background check. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SE26-36". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roxtec International Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556370-8063)
Verkövägen 96 (visa karta
)
317 65 KARLSKRONA Arbetsplats
Roxtec International AB Jobbnummer
9982291