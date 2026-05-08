Software Developer
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Finspång Visa alla datajobb i Finspång
2026-05-08
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techrytera AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description Software Developer You will be part of a department working in two teams, each led by a Team Lead. Each team consists of approximately six people and works in parallel on 2-4 different projects. Tasks from these projects are distributed within the team. The teams are small, so the role requires the ability to work with both backend development (.NET) and frontend development (Angular).
Requirements profile: * Several years of work experience within .NET, Angular, SQL Server and Azure DevOps * * Good communication skills and the ability to interact effectively with different stakeholders are highly valued Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9901437