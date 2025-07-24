Software Developer
Qaptive AB is a Malmö-based tech company with a sharp focus on innovation and deep expertise in artificial intelligence. Through our brand frst AI, we deliver custom-built solutions that fuse cutting-edge technology with domain knowledge to create real value. We're passionate about pushing boundaries and shaping the future - and we're now looking for someone like you to join us on that journey.
About the Role
As we continue to grow, we're seeking more exceptional Java/Scala developers to join our team. In this role, you will build high-performance big data services and pipelines, primarily using Scala, for one of our most forward-thinking clients.
Your responsibilities will include:
Designing and developing data platforms, services, and streaming pipelines
Implementing algorithms for matching, conflation, anomaly detection
Improving scalability, efficiency, and performance of data processing systems
Keeping data fresh and real-time by optimizing turnaround time
Identifying opportunities to automate processes and influence solution architecture
Collaborating with highly skilled colleagues who challenge and support you to deliver the best possible solutions
Who You Are
You're a creative problem-solver who thrives in complex technical environments and loves building intelligent, scalable systems. You think fast, communicate clearly, and constantly seek to improve.
Requirements:
Strong programming and architectural skills in Java and/or Scala
Deep experience with the JVM ecosystem
Solid experience with distributed systems and Big Data tools (e.g., Spark, Akka, Play)
Hands-on experience with ETL/data streaming
Excellent analytical skills and problem-solving mindset
Strong communication skills in English
Permanent residency in Sweden or willingness to relocate, preferably to Malmö (this is an on-site position)
Bonus points if you have:
Experience with event streaming platforms, e.g., Kafka
Ability to design and implement RESTful APIs
Experience with NoSQL databases
Understanding of machine learning or AI applications on large-scale data
Why Join Qaptive?
Join a high-caliber team working on innovative, AI-driven projects
Work in a collaborative, curious, and tech-forward environment
Enjoy professional growth and continuous learning
Influence meaningful solutions with real-world impact
Interested?
