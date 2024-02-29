Software Developer
2024-02-29
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for Java Backend Developer
Key Responsibilities:
Develop software applications - mainly back-end development, but some font-end knowledge is highly valued
Work according to DevOps - manage the solutions both in daily operation and the development going forward
Actively contribute to the solution design
Work closely and collaborative around UX & design
Recommend technical solutions based on the understanding of the business and the user flow
Deploy, operate and maintain our clients applications including driving continuous improvement for better quality, functionality and cost effectiveness.
Competence Profile & Qualifications:
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you also have:
• A University degree in software engineering, computer science or similar education
• Minimum 6-Years' Experience as Application Developer and or architect
• Proficient in Java
• Experience with SQL, Git, Linux, REST, GraphQL, JMS
• Spring, Maven, Junit, Scala/Gatling test framework and deploying to AWS is considered as a huge plus
• Knowledge in asynchronous programming, micro service architecture, cloud services, test automation frameworks considered a great plus
• For developers, proficient in JavaScript and/or React.js and/or Jquery and/or AngularJS
• Fluent in English - both written and spoken.
• Automotive considered a plus
Kindly share your CV at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
