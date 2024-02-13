Software Developer
2024-02-13
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Would you like to work as a full-stack software developer in a high-tech work environment with innovative technologies for the mining and infrastructure industry?
As a developer at Epiroc, you'll be working in a DevOps team responsible for designing and delivering exceptional customer-facing solutions for the mining, construction, quarrying, and other industries. You'll work closely with product owners, designers, and other members of the development teams to ensure that our solutions provide the best possible experience for our customers.
Your mission
Your primary mission will be to work in a team with other developers creating an awesome user experience for our customers.
You'll collaborate with UX designers, product managers and other teams, especially to sort out dependencies and make sure to keep the focus on the strategic goals for Fleet Management Solutions.
Your role
You'll work proactively to find better ways of doing things, improving methods, and ensuring that the quality of the final product meets or exceeds our standards.
You should be comfortable working full-time with the other developers, share thoughts and learning moments and act as a junior in some areas and senior in others.
To enjoy and thrive, you should be open-minded, committed, and courageous. You have an agile way of working and thinking, but most importantly, you are a team player that is willing to learn and collaborate.
The team self-organizes in how to deal with tasks and challenges, and it's not always the case that there's a dedicated person/role for a specific task. It is an opportunity to learn from others, whether it be testing, scrum-mastering, UX design, etc.; all relevant tasks that need to be dealt with in a team.
Your Profile
We believe that you have a university degree in computer science field or similar with at least 3 years of experience.
Proficient English language skills.
You possess a strong working knowledge of designing modern front-end applications in React with TypeScript and back-end development in .NET.
You are well organized and structured and can work in a team as well as independently.
Previous experience of working in agile DevOps teams is a bonus.
You feel empowered by the ability to succeed in an innovative, and rapidly evolving industry and business organization.
Other skills that are meritorious are Azure knowledge/competence, CI/CD and software techniques such as Test-driven development (TDD), unit testing and functional programming (styles/paradigms and languages).
Location and travel
This position is based in Örebro (Sweden) and occasional travels will be expected if needed. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
Global career opportunities
Epiroc University, for your own competence development
Community involvement
Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Send your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system.
The last day to apply for this position is 2024-03-05.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Andreas Torebring, Team Manager, andreas.torebring@epiroc.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact:
Zuzana Kalivodova, Recruitment Specialist, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
