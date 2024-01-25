Software developer
Twistshake of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Twistshake of Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Kungälv
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Software developer
About Us: At Twistshake of Sweden AB, we understand that parenting is an extraordinary journey filled with challenges and moments of joy. As a company dedicated to providing innovative baby products, we are committed to making this journey easier for parents. Our products are designed to simplify the lives of parents and caregivers, ensuring that they can focus on giving their babies the love and attention they deserve.
Job Description: As a software developer at Twistshake of Sweden AB, you will play a pivotal role in maintaining the smooth operation of our IT systems and infrastructure, and be responsible for designing, coding, and maintaining software solutions. You'll collaborate with cross-functional teams and contribute to the entire software development lifecycle. We recognize the importance of technology in supporting our mission to provide exceptional baby products. This is an exciting opportunity to join a passionate team and contribute to the well-being of families worldwide.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software solutions.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyse project requirements and provide technical expertise.
• Write efficient, well-documented, and clean code in various programming languages.
• Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize software applications to ensure optimal performance.
• Implement and maintain software development best practices and coding standards.
• Work closely with product managers and stakeholders to understand user requirements.
• Contribute to the entire software development lifecycle, from concept to deployment.
• Participate in daily review meetings and provide constructive feedback to team members.
Other responsibilities:
• Provide first-line technical support to end-users, addressing hardware and software issues promptly.
• Assist in setting up and configuring hardware and software, including desktops, laptops, and peripherals.
• Contribute to the maintenance and update of system documentation.
• Help manage and monitor IT assets and inventory.
• Communicate technical information clearly to non-technical users.
• Handle telephony responsibilities, including ordering phones and subscriptions, ensuring seamless communication for the team.
Required Skills:
• Node.js: Proficiency in server-side development using Node.js for building scalable and efficient applications.
• Python: Strong understanding and experience in Python programming for various development tasks.
• Azure: Familiarity with Microsoft Azure cloud services, including deployment, monitoring, and management of applications.
• Git: Proficient in version control using Git to manage and collaborate on code repositories.
• Front-End Framework, preferable Vue.js
• CSS: Solid knowledge of Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) for styling web applications.
• JavaScript: Strong proficiency in JavaScript for both server-side and client-side scripting.
• SQL-server: Experience with Microsoft SQL Server for database management, including querying and optimization.
Meriting Skills: In addition to the required skills, the following skills and qualifications will be considered advantageous:
• Familiarity with cloud computing platforms, particularly Azure.
• Previous experience in a technical support role.
• Experience with remote desktop support tools.
• Understanding of IT security principles and best practices.
• AI Proficiency: Knowledge of artificial intelligence concepts and technologies can bring innovative problem-solving approaches to our IT support, helping us streamline processes and enhance user experiences.
• Basic understanding of IT concepts and principles.
• Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Knowledge of Office365 Admin Center/Office Exchange, including setting up accounts, delegating licenses, and managing access to software.
• Basic knowledge of Jira Service Management software to assist in resolving technical issues efficiently.
• Ability to work both independently and collaboratively within a team.
• A proactive and customer-oriented approach to IT support.
• Basic knowledge of operating systems (Windows, MacOS, Linux).
• Familiarity with Microsoft Office Suite.
• Business Intelligence Software (e.g., Tableau, Power BI): Proficiency in using BI tools for data integration, analysis, and visualization to support informed decision-making.
• Previous work experience in similar role
What we offer
We offer you to be a part of a dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment with fantastic colleagues, staff activities, and a great workplace. Of course, we also offer an occupational pension, a yearly wellness allowance, and other benefits.
Employment: Permanent with trial employment for 6 month
Working hours: 40 h/week
Start: As soon as possible
Position: Is located in Västerås/Stockholm
Level: Mid-level
If you have questions about the position, please contact
HR- Manager: hanna.josufsson@twistshake.com
We will interview ongoing so please send your application as soon as possible.
How to Apply: If you are a motivated individual with a passion for IT support and a desire to work for a company dedicated to simplifying the lives of parents and caregivers, we encourage you to apply.
Twistshake of Sweden AB is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive workplace for all employees.
Join our team and help us make parenting a little bit easier with innovative IT solutions! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Twistshake Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556959-3469), https://twistshake.com/ Arbetsplats
Twistshake Kontakt
Uran Shishko uran.shishko@twistshake.com Jobbnummer
8418622