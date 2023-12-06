Software Developer
2023-12-06
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. The company was founded in Stockholm,Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Software Developer in Automation Labs Team
Would you like to work in an inclusive and high-tech environment, driving innovation in the mining and infrastructure industry? Do you dream of working in a collaborative team in a hybrid setting, contributing to a more sustainable future? Dream no more - join us at Epiroc!
The Automation Labs team, within Epiroc's Technology and Innovation Division, has a mandate to guide our automation software platform into the future! This involves design changes to improve performance, scalability and flexibility in order to better interface with external systems, take advantage of technological advances in sensors and algorithms (including AI), and to deploy solutions faster to customers.
This team is somewhat unique in the department because our work is typically not tied to a specific product release cycle for customers. Rather, we work with innovative solutions, evaluations, and prototype development to an expected low technology readiness level. You will not only get to work with the fantastic range of existing products including teleremote-controlled and fully autonomous mining vehicles, but for the right person with a curious and innovative attitude, you will be able to have an impact on how the technology platform develops for the future.
Your Mission
A software developer in the Automation Labs Team will rarely just implement code according to a specification written by someone else. The work is highly variable with much technology scanning, creativity and innovation. We work across the entire software platform from the operating system and hardware abstraction layer, to real-time machine control, data management, software deployment, user interfaces and cloud solutions.
This places particular demands on a person who has a broad background in software development who can quickly learn new concepts. Because much of the work is experimental and open-ended, it requires a person with the focus to reach and support a conclusion.
You should be able to investigate and understand existing solutions in our software platform, propose alternatives based on modern software development tools and practices, and ultimately implement and evaluate prototype solutions.
Your Profile
We work together in agile teams to reach a common goal with shared responsibility so you will need to be communicative and team-oriented to be successful in this environment. The nature of the work also demands a humble but bold approach to problem solving- with the curiosity and self-motivation to learn new things together with a "how hard can it be?" attitude to dive into complex challenges.
We expect a good base level of competence in c++ and python with some experience in commercial software development in a Linux environment.
You should be familiar with version control, build pipelines and automated testing. An ideal candidate would also have some experience with software architecture, specifically container deployment and communication middleware.
If you're ready to be a part of something that matters, where innovation flourishes through inclusion and diversity, and where your unique contributions are valued, apply now.
Join us and be a part of accelerating the transformation of technology in mining and infrastructure.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel might occur.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 3rd of January 2024.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Steve Joyce, Team Manager/Team Product Owner stephen.joyce@epiroc.com
For questions about the process please contact Recruitment Specialist Dana Gálová, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
