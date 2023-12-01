Software Developer
We are now expanding and looking for experienced Software developers with knowledge in programming. As a Software developer at DEK Technologies, you will be working in-house as a part of our inspiring teams. Your responsibilities could be a variation of development, testing, deploying, maintaining and improving the software to meet requirements. The coding will be done in C++ and or Python where you will work in a small team with other engineers within the same area.
Key qualifications:
• BS or MS in computer science, software engineering or similar, alternatively equal knowledge acquired through working experience
• Experience working with Linux environment
• Knowledge of Python, Bash, Jenkins, API etc
• Few years of programming experience
• Awareness of critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
• Strong will learn and explore new technologies
• Good Swedish skills are required
• Telecom experience is beneficial.
To be successful in this position we believe it is important that you are motivated with a strong inner drive. You are a team player with great communication skills who enjoys working with others. Since we are a flat organization working according to Agile methods, we expect you to be self-motivated and able to organize your daily work.
DEK Technologies is a technical consultant company with a flat organization aiming to develop proactive and creative solutions. We can offer you an inspiring Agile environment with great possibilities where your personal development and growth are just as important as our business. At DEK Technologies we work in goal-oriented teams which are mostly placed in-house, we are located in Kista and have a flexible hybrid working environment.
We are thrilled to announce that in June 2023 DEK Technologies joined the Endava company, and are successfully ongoing with the integration process. We believe it will allow us to strive and grow with new exciting opportunities including different sectors and new job possibilities!
Together we develop tomorrow's technology!
