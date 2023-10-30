Software Developer
We are a consultancy company with a strong cohesion and where innovative ideas are shared, appreciated and encouraged. Paired with carefully selected assignments and a possibility for everyone to impact the company, we attract both the best people and the most interesting assignments.
Are you passionate about creating the most exciting software?
Do you want to take the driver's seat for your own development and start building your brand? Then Strategic 9 is the right place for you. With us, passion for technology meets modern development methods where we all have a common goal - to constantly deliver world-class digital solutions to our customers!
We are looking for people who want to develop and build an exciting career with us, so give us opportunities to build your brand as well.
Required Skills: Software development, Android development, iOS development, Frontend development, Backend development.
Minimum 8 years of experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-15
E-post: emelie.wilander@strategic9.se Omfattning
