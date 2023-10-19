Software Developer
Do you want to work in a global company where you can contribute to a more sustainable food production? DeLaval is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of solutions for dairy farmers around the world. As a company built on innovation, we constantly work to find ways of helping our customers do more with less.
DeLaval is now looking for a Senior Full-stack Developer to join one of our development teams in the Business Platform Cell in the Digital Services Unit of DeLaval.
The Digital Services Unit leads DeLaval's transition to offer more digital services to bring unique value to dairy farmers, dealers, partners and its own organisation. These new services will support customers in making better use of their equipment as well as farm and cow data, to run more sustainable and profitable dairy operations. They will support dealers and DeLaval to improve customer support and internal efficiency.
Purpose of role and key responsibilities
As a Senior Full-stack Developer this role is responsible for mentoring and empowering other members of the team, making key decisions about technical matters, ensuring that the team is effective and performing well, ensuring that the team manages the lifecycle of deliveries in a way that complies with standards.
This role is also expected to do hands on work, so will be responsible for new development, maintenance, support and operational activities of services developed by the Core & Integration team.
Following are the main tasks and responsibilities that the developer is expected to perform.
Specific tasks
Frontend
• Implement frontend services for managing customers, offers, payments (among others)
Backend
• Design and develop cloud native applications based on AWS services like Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB and EventBridge.
• Design and implement services for supporting business processes.
• Design and implement integrations with Enterprise services (i.e. SAP, Siebel).
• Integrations with external partners.
• Service for handling Identity and Access Management.
General
• Work closely with the Architects & SRE team on guidelines, standards, and reliability.
• Design and implement automated unit/integration/performance tests.
• Collaborate with the team and drive it in the right direction while ensuring high code quality and standards.
• Be actively involved in designing and developing reliable & secure backend features and functions.
• Work with continuously delivered (CI/CD) systems.
Qualifications and experience
To be successful in this role we see that you have:
Education
• Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, information systems, engineering, or equivalent.
• AWS certificates are good to have.
Work experience
• 7+ years of experience in software development covering both frontend and backend
• Technical ownership of backend services
Technology (Must have)
• Frontend: TypeScript, Vue.JS, Vuex, StoryBook, Cypress (testing), Single SPA (framework), Micro Frontend (design),
• Backend: Typescript, Node.js, AWS Serverless (Lambda, API Gateway, EventBridge) & Persistency (DynamoDB, S3, SNS, SQS), Microservices architecture, Cloudfront or (preferably) CDK
• General: Sentry (tool), Gitlab (tool), Implementing QA and observability of applications
Technology (Nice to have)
• Ability to code in Python is a plus
• Knowledge of IAM
• Knowledge of SAP and Siebel services (integrations)
• Familiarity with AWS IoT portfolio
• Creating and managing CI/CD pipelines in Gitlab
• Creating and running test automation using Cypress/Frisby
• Developing dashboards in Grafana
Working at DeLaval
Our core values Passion, People, Professionals and Partnerships connect individuals across entities and geographies. Success is far more than knowledge - it is strongly related to behaviours. At DeLaval we are all guided by our three behaviours, Set Direction, Make things happen and One DeLaval.
We offer you a workplace like no other, where state-of-the-art technology goes hand in hand with animal welfare. DeLaval is a part of the Tetra Laval Group together with Tetra Pak and Sidel. In addition, we offer:
• Market-based salary with an individual incentive program based on performance and company result
• A secure employment and benefits from the collective agreement (occupational pension, work-related accident insurance, parental leave, reduction of working hours)
• Parental leave compensation (approx. 10 percent of the employee's monthly salary)
• Wellness contribution of 4 000 SEK/year
• Private health insurance
• Flexible working hours and a global remote working policy that allows employees to work from home in agreement with their manager
• 30 days paid vacation
The position is located in Tumba or could be remote. You will report to Jedrzej Siemienski, Manager Software Development - Business Platform Department.
For further information, please contact:
Albert Lindfors, our recruiting partner (albert@stayuniq.se
)
Nils Stattin, HR (nils.stattin@delaval.com
)
