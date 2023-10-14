Software Developer
2023-10-14
We are looking for several senior software developers to join our team and work with our existing squads to accelerate our new cloud services developments and utilize AWS services.
Required Skills/Experience:
6+ years of working experience
Must work effectively with others in an agile development team
Must be quality minded; reaching a definition of done, that proves through test to meet acceptance criteria
Strong knowledge of at least one of the following:
C++, C#, Java, and Python Programming Skills
Knowledge of at least one of the following:
Strong knowledge of UNIX Shell Scripting, SQL, XML, JSON
Good knowledge of RESTful interfaces level 2 and 3
Good Knowledge of IaC, Terraform, CloudFormation
Good Knowledge of container technology
Good Knowledge of AWS:
SQS, SNS, S3, EC2, Fargate, Lambda (or equivalent)
Knowledge of microservice architecture and domain driven design.
Knowledge of cloud first development:
high availability code techniques and antipatterns.
Qualifications:
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, or equivalent
AWS Certifications are highly valued, hands on experience even more.
