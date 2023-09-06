Software Developer
Founded in 2018 in Stockholm, we are expanding the universe of video content creators from hundreds of thousands of video editors, to hundreds of millions of storytellers world wide, who can now create video.
We are the complete video creator busy changing how the world thinks about and works with video.
And we're growing rapidly. Come join the fun!
How you will make life easier for hundreds of millions of storytellers worldwide:
You will be part of our ever-evolving team of developers, sometimes spending months designing and implementing new exciting features for our customers. And then mixing that up with investigating edge cases for customers or optimizing performance.
Your responsibilities include:
Implement and design new features.
Iterate and improve your own and others' code with new features and increased performance.
Take a large responsibility for your code by moving it from an idea to deployed and maintained in the production environment.
What about the tech?
Our backend runs in a NodeJS runtime environment with microservices architecture. It's hosted on Heroku and AWS with GitHub Actions for CI/CD. We develop all new features in TypeScript, while some old features are still in JavaScript (we're continuously rebuilding those using TS). On the database side, we're using MongoDB with Mongoose as ORM. However, we also use PostgreSQL for our Data/AI solutions.
Additionally, we develop one part of our rendering cluster in Rust + Kubernetes. However, you would work with TypeScript/JavaScript in this role.
We're developing the front end of our web application in Angular with TypeScript and NGXS.
What about the team?
Glad you asked! Team spirit and collaboration are super important for us and currently, we're 20+ developers working together to make our product great.
We're organising ourself into dynamic functional teams that have full-stack competence, hence they are responsible for everything from designing the feature to implementing and testing their code. The teams are created and adapted every six weeks around prioritised items from our roadmap.
We also have a cross-team that includes functions that work with several teams (such as DevOps, UI/UX, CTO, Engineering Manager) and one UI Engineer that works mainly with our website storykit.io.
Ownership and autonomy are super important for us, and each team are responsible for one functional part of the platform. Usually, our developers work on a feature from design and development, to release and maintenance in production.
What can you expect from us?
At Storykit, you can expect a safe and open-minded environment that is both challenging and ambitious. We are growing tremendously fast and therefore give all employees a lot of responsibility from day one.
We set high goals, but also make sure that everyone has the right support to be able to reach them. Due to our fast growth, there are almost endless opportunities for development in the organization. You will work in an awesome team, and with generous terms & conditions.
Who are we looking for - really?
You think JavaScript is a nice tool for web development, but when it's combined with TypeScript it makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. You probably feel right at home working with REST APIs, and have previously had your hands on at least one document database, preferably MongoDB. In addition to this, you enjoy working with problems related to scalability.
You generally have a strong belief about using the right kind of tool for the right problem and are skeptically curious about new frameworks, libraries, and programming languages.
In addition to this, we believe that you:
Have at least five years of experience working with backend development, either as a backend developer/engineer or in a full-stack role
Are comfortable communicating in English
Join the fun!
8091657