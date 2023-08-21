Software Developer
About this opportunity
We develop 5G and beyond. Our multi-site department consist of very committed developers with the mission to build the world's best telecom products. Our teams are autonomous and self-empowered, and we take pride in making the world a better place, simplifying, and improving the lives for billions.
For us, building the mobile systems that makes remote health care and self-driving cars possible, it's very motivating and exciting work. 5G is gradually becoming world standard and for us it means that our purpose is ever so important, that we continue to become better and faster. We are proud to see our contribution to new services based on outstanding network user speed combined with the lowest latency.
We believe our teams to be highly motivated, continuously developing competence in their respective areas, and creativity is encouraged. A team consists of 6-7 team members with expertise in development, integration, and test. Our office is in the scenic and vibrant Lindholmen area in the central parts of Göteborg just on the shore of the Göta Älv river.
We are looking to recruit a Software Developer
What you will do
Be an integral part of your teams feature development; from study phase to implementation phase and on to test and delivery.
Work with some of the best software developers in Sweden.
Have the possibility to try to set the next world record within mobile packet switching.
Become a specialist in C coding and IP protocols.
You will bring
A passion for software development and love to continuously experiment.
Problem-solving skills, you enjoy digging into complex problems.
BSc or MSc level in Computer Science or the equivalent level of knowledge.
Technologies we use
Linux development, Microservices.
C for product implementation, and Java and Python for System Test.
L2/L3, Routing, 3GPP
TCP, UDP, L2TP, TLS
Docker, Kubernetes, GCP, Amazon EKS, OpenStack, VMware
Our products put high technical requirements on the team, including high-performance application development, low latency requirements, multi-threaded programming, embedded development, DPDK knowledge and framework design in the IP Connectivity competence area.
We develop in a Linux environment, and code is committed to Git repositories. We are proud of our modern Continuous Integration and Deployment frameworks using Jenkins with over 2500 commits per month and weekly pre-deliveries to customers.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Primary location for this role: Göteborg, Sweden.
If you have any questions, you can contact recruiter Aleksandra Rusa-Warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
.
You will report to Line Manager - User Plane Core Development.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
