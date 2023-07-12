Software developer
SARSYS-ASFT is a company that develops and manufactures systems to increase safety on roads and airports worldwide. Their vision is to facilitate safe and sustainable movement for people. Do you want to be part of a company whose vision it is to facilitate safe and sustainable movement for people? As a developer at SARSYS-ASFT, you get to be involved in the entire process from development to commissioning and deliver directly to the customer.
ABOUT THE JOB
The headquarter is located in the beautiful countryside of Köpingebro where we and our customers can carry out various tests right outside the door. We deliver transport safety worldwide, both to aviation and roads, which promotes safe and sustainable movement for people around the world. With a problem-solving mindset, everyone in the team is also responsible for contacts with both suppliers and customers. The right candidate possesses a positive can-do attitude and thrives working across a multitude of cultures.
IS THIS YOU?
• Can communicate fluently in English
• Familiar with HTML, CSS, JS, NODE.js, VueJs, TypeScript, MySQL, MSSQL
• Had direct contact with customers
• Used to working with Excel, MS Office, Word and PowerPoint
• Test driven development
• QA testing
• Have an eye for design, perferably Figma
• Can work in a team
For more information about the company have a look at sarsys-asft.com
