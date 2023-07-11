Software Developer
2023-07-11
Ready for a new adventure building the next-generation retail experience?
We're looking for a software developer with experience in web applications, mobile apps and video streaming to help us create the best video commerce platform on the market.
The Bambuser Research & Development department builds the world's best video-based shopping solutions, using our pioneering in-house live video platform continuously developed over the last 16 years. We have a long legacy of quality engineering in this space.
As a Bambuser team member, you will have the opportunity to contribute at the forefront of the emerging market that is live video shopping. You will have a chance to work both individually and in close collaboration with others on projects in the challenging environment of real-time live video applications. You will join a group of highly skilled engineers including top open source contributors and world-class experts in their respective fields.
Our philosophy is to build robustly, scalably, and securely for the future, emphasizing quality and practicality, without over-engineering. We ship early and often, and learn from our experiences.
What you'll do
In the role of Software Developer, you will develop, deploy, and maintain cloud services and native mobile software related to video streaming and data processing in our core video platform in use by millions of people worldwide.
Opportunities to show off your skills will vary across projects, and may include for example: integrating support for the latest streaming video protocols in our video players, developing efficient collection of usage metrics, automated analysis, classification and editing of video content using the latest intelligent video processing cloud services, and developing advanced camera controls in native mobile software.
You will work with a small team of senior developers in Åbo, Finland and collaborate with a large international research and development department with teams in Stockholm and other locations in Europe and the United States.
Who you are
You have at least 5 years working as a Full Stack Developer, Software Engineer, or similar role.
You have at least 2 years experience working extensively in JavaScript/TypeScript code bases.
You have experience in native mobile software development, i.e. Swift, objC and/or Java/Kotlin.
You have a solid understanding of the uses and limitations of the standard building blocks of web services, e.g. REST, databases (relational and document), caches, message queues, serverless/server-based, transfer protocols, etc.
You have a strongly rooted security mindset and the proclivity to build securely by default.
You have experience collaborating with other developers in shared code bases, acting as a reviewer for others as well as having the ability to structure and explain your own code changes concisely.
You have a proven ability to plan, execute, and complete development projects, both independently and in collaboration with others.
Nice to have
Experience building B2B SaaS platforms
Experience in video streaming protocols and playback on modern platforms
Experience in using AI / Machine Learning video analysis cloud services and automation of processing
Our Toolkit
Amazon Web Services (EC2, CloudFront, S3, Lambda, RDS, Route53, Elastic Beanstalk, SQS, ElastiCache, etc.)
MariaDB/MySQL, PostgreSQL
JavaScript/TypeScript (Node.js, React, Webpack)
HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), WebRTC, WebSocket
Bash/Dash, Docker, Git, GitLab
This is Bambuser
Bambuser's Live Video Shopping technology drives customer engagement and sales for some of the world's largest brands and retailers. At the forefront of live streaming technology since 2007, Bambuser launched interactive eCommerce solutions in 2019 and quickly became the platform of choice for companies worldwide. We have established long-term partnerships and supported campaign activations for brands and retailers including Adidas, Hugo Boss, Dior, FENDI, Clarins, Shiseido, John Lewis, Tommy Hilfiger, Selfridges, QVC, and many others.
Bambuser is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. You are welcome to Bambuser regardless of who you are, no matter where you come from, or what you look like.
