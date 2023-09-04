Software Developer - Transformers Team
2023-09-04
Wishes from the team
We believe you are a person that likes to solve problems together with us, either by pairing or ensembling. You believe the best solution is obtained when the knowledge of everyone in the team is involved in solving the problem. At the same time, your strong individual skills, and goal-oriented mindset allow you to work independently when required.
You are unpretentious and have a mindset of wanting to share knowledge with your team. You are passionate about software development, and enjoy discussing the nitty gritty details, without losing sight of the bigger picture. Also, you love having fun at work!
We are currently on a journey to modernize the architecture of our product. More specifically, we are moving from a monolith to using micro services. Our team was founded as an initiative to start this journey and we are excited about the possibilities this brings us.
As a developer at Benify, you will be responsible for all phases of the software development lifecycle, working in close collaboration with product owner, UX and agile coach. What you create really makes a difference.
Current tools and technologies
• Java 18
• Angular 15
• MySQL
• Spring
• JPA/Hibernate
• Intellij
• GitLab
• Jenkins
• Docker
• NATS
The company
Benify is an international HR technology company that provides a market leading global benefits and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we are successful with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users worldwide. We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included. Help us make people's lives easier and more beneficial!
We are on an exciting growth journey, meaning we are looking to enter new markets internationally, and would love your help in further developing our platform. As part of an autonomous team, you will be closer to the business and product development where you can quickly see the results of your work. Today we have around 10 teams in the engineering organization.
Perks of being a Benifyer
• Collective agreement
• Generous wellness allowance
• 30 days vacation
• ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
• Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
• Annual conference abroad
• A variety of social events and activities in the offices
• You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match
Location: Gothenburg
Extent: Full time
