Software Developer - Test
2023-06-08
Nexer is looking for a Software Developer with skills in testing, fault tracing and Python.
We are now looking for people to strengthen our customer's team within the field of test environment development with the task to create, write, run and analyze automated tests for a new developed Platform.
As a Software Developer in this team, you will especially work with further development of our test activities to enable test automation and Continuous Integration (CI). In this team, you will work with the entire process from design of test infrastructure to analyze test results when the HIL rigs are up and running in the CI environment.
This team works with developing tool chains for test automation as well as develop test cases to verify the SW in Python, Robot Framework or CAPL. We work on continuous improvements regarding test automation and fault tracing of both hardware and Software.
Requirements
We believe that you have several years of experience in test development and test automation and can take an active role with test activities in our rigs. You enjoy the possibility to influence, and you love to be part of a team where we take own initiatives and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries. We expect that you are proficient in Python programming and preferably experienced working with Robot Frameworks, CANalyzer, CANoe and CAPL.
We believe you enjoy great teamwork, are proactive, creative, driven, and willing to share knowledge and take responsibility. Also, you enjoy solving problems together with your team. You possess at least Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or equivalent.
Qualifications
* Experience from automotive testing and fault tracing
* Experience of testing in CI context
* Proficient with Python programming, Robot Framework or CAPL
* Experience working in a large-scaled software company
Meritorious
* Experience of working with version- and revision control systems e.g. Git
* Knowledge of Jenkins or similar automation tool
* Worked with HIL rigs and automated test systems in Vector rigs
* Experience from working with Agile development process, e.g. Scrum
* ISTQB certification, or equivalent knowledge
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas. In addition, we offer a flexible work policy, where it's possible to work remotely when it suits you and your assignment.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Ersättning
