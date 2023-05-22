Software Developer - Research Instruments
2023-05-22
Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, using machine learning and a multimodal approach to understand, support and predict human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future.
COME JOIN US - We are expanding our Research Instruments Development Team!
We provide a high tech working environment in an exciting and expanding business and depending on your skills and interest you can work within a wide range of fields.
You will have great opportunities to personal development, challenges and great fun. You will work with highly talented people and join our spirit of an open, inclusive and creative culture. We believe in true teamwork where everyone is important. You find us in modern premises close to Järntorget, in the citycentre of Gothenburg, with great access by bus, tram, boat, and car. And on top of that the most tasteful coffee machine in Gothenburg!
Work description
Are you looking for an opportunity to grow in a close-knit team having freedom with responsibility? Do you want to develop eye-tracking solutions for assistive-technology, medical and behavioral research, neuroscience, aviation or organizations like NASA? Are you looking for an opportunity to grow as a developer and learn new things?
Then, you are the one we are looking for! We offer you an open environment where we value knowledge-sharing and offer plenty of opportunities to learn professionally and grow as a person.
The Research Instruments Development Team is responsible for the entire software development process for the Research Instruments business area at Smart Eye, with the head- and eye-tracking product Smart Eye Pro at its core. Work in Smart Eye Pro is mostly focused on camera integration, algorithm development and modifications to enable new partner integrations.
Within the team, we are also responsible for the development of the Research Instruments product portfolio, such as the AI-X and Aurora camera solutions, as well as maintaining our own CI/CD infrastructure. That includes full ownership of a Jenkins server, associated Windows E2E-testing machines, and visualization tools for accuracy and performance metrics.
In summary, we provide a high-tech working environment in an exciting and expanding business. You will work with the world's leading eye-tracking technology, where you will have the opportunity to form your own role in the team based on your interests and ambitions.
Reporting to: CTO
Location: Smart Eye AB, Headquarters (Gothenburg)
Must-have-skills:
- University degree within computer science, or similar field.
- Experience of application development in C++ or a similar language.
- Fluent communication in English.
- An open mindset and willingness to learn.
Good-to-have-skills
- Programming in C# and Python.
- Previous experience developing Windows applications.
- Know-how of image processing algorithms.
- Working with Continuous Integration services, such as Jenkins.
Who are you?
We welcome all types of personalities and believe in a true mix of people to create a dynamic work environment.
- Smart Eye believes in equality and diversity. These are important values for you, too.
- We are looking for a team member who is willing to work in a close-knit environment where collaboration, caring for each other, and knowledge sharing are core values.
- A team member that enjoys being part of a larger product development process.
- You feel confident starting a task in a previously unknown area, but not afraid to ask questions when needed.
- You are comfortable in a hybrid workplace where you are offered to work both from home and at the office. Some verification on-site is expected.
Since we are working on a global market there might be opportunities to travel and meet with customers.
Interviews are held on a continuous basis, so we highly recommend that you submit your application at your earliest convenience.
Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. Together with our subsidiaries Affectiva and iMotions, we are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future.
Today, our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles, leading the way towards human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our Research Instruments offer unparalleled insights into automotive, aviation, assistive technology, behavioral science and many more fields.
Our subsidiary Affectiva is humanizing technology by pioneering Emotion AI, helping companies gain a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products and services, in automotive, media & entertainment, market research and beyond.
Our subsidiary iMotions provides the world's leading biosensor software platform, that synchronizes data streams in real time from multiple sensors.
Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Japan, Singapore and China. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.
