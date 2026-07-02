Software Developer - Infotainment
HaleyTek AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-02
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HaleyTek
Being the designated team owned by Volvo Cars, we're running an exciting mission. The mission to develop the Android Infotainment System for current and upcoming Volvo Cars, Polestar and other Geely brand cars.More about it here!
You and your skills
Are you a skilled Software Developer with expertise in Advanced C++, Git, Gerrit, and Embedded Systems? Are you passionate about developing cutting-edge software solutions for challenging projects?
We are seeking a talented Software Developer to join our highly skilled development team. In this role, you will work on innovative projects, leveraging your advanced knowledge of C++, Git, Gerrit, and Embedded Systems to develop robust software solutions.
Our Driver Information Safety team ensures the reliability of the graphics displayed on the driver information cluster developing monitoring components following the ISO26262 standard.
Optional Competence:
Familiarity with ISO26262, a safety standard for automotive software development.
Experience with QNX, a real-time operating system commonly used in embedded systems.
If you like high quality, structured and readable code this is the team for you !
Our culture
We build an accountable culture based on a true flat organisation. It enables the teams to influence and make quick decisions and action possible. In line with this, you will also have the opportunity to influence the development of this role depending on your own skills and of what is important to you.
We are a professional, energetic and friendly team, working in a modern office at the waterfront of Lindholmen, Göteborg. Our developers are working with cutting edge equipment and advanced hi-tech computers. We offer competitive benefits, such as maximum taxfree fitness allowance and a tech-benefit to provide you with the gears that makes your world spin. If you believe that work should be fun and that a workplace should be defined by inclusion, diversity and an open-minded, "in-it-together-mentality". Then apply for this role.
Come and join us on our journey! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7971849-2083247". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HaleyTek AB
(org.nr 559307-9485), https://careers.haleytek.com
Planetgatan 8 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9990174