Software developer - high-definition maps for Autonomous vehicles
2023-11-02
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We hope that you are an accountable software developer who is up for your next challenge! Maybe you are looking for an opportunity to transform your idea into reality - or maybe you dream of helping to address some of the most difficult engineering problems of the twenty-first century to enable our vehicles to drive autonomously on public roads? If this is you, please continue to read.
Strategic track in autonomous transport solution
At the strategic track of Autonomous Transport Solution, we create solutions that empower our vehicles to drive autonomously on public roads. Overseeing both our vehicles and our software is fantastic because it allows us to make choices and see them in action. We already have in-house designed prototype vehicles on the road, and our goal is to have a final driverless product. Even while having a solid organization that ensures realization of our incredible ideas, we maintain a start-up mentality in the atmosphere of the many imaginative discussions.
About the role
Our autonomous vehicles use sensor data and high-definition maps to understand their surroundings and plan safe actions. These maps are crucial for the vehicle's situational awareness and overall system operation.
Your team's responsibilities include creating, enhancing, and maintaining high-definition maps. You will collaborate closely with stakeholders within Scania and the TRATON group, ensuring continuous engagement on all HD map-related matters. Additionally, your team will focus on developing an automated and scalable multi-modal mapping system.
Your skills
Qualifications sought after:
MS or PhD in robotics or related field
Innovative and enjoy complex and fun technical problems
Great communication skills
Accountable and enjoy ownership
Experience in building software systems
Some years of industry experience
Bonus Qualifications:
Familiarity with spatial data structures
Fluency in C++
Experience with SLAM
Experience handling large data sets
Familiarity with GDPR and data protection laws
Familiarity with sensor data, specifically camera and lidar
Proficiency in probability and statistics
If you consider this to be a thrilling job and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Who I am as your manager?
I am here to help our team succeed and have fun at work every day. I constantly seek to maintain diversity as one of our team's top priorities, since it increases productivity and fun at work.
In May 2022, I got the mission to lead, bring joy and develop a motivated group of talented people. Now, I witness them joking and cooperating daily. The most significant part of my day is spent thinking about and reading about how to inspire my co-workers to develop and reach their full potential.
If you are curious about me, I encourage you to check my Linkedin profile.
Our offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
We believe in modern leadership thinking and an agile way of working, and we think you will fit perfectly into that mindset.
Looking forward to hearing from you, feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions.
Mansoureh Jesmani, Deployment and infrastructure, +46 (0)8 553 503 59, mansoureh.jesmani@scania.com
Application
Apply with your CV and cover letter and relevant certificates as soon as possible, but no later than the 20th of November 2023. Screening and interviews will be done continuously. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
