Software developer - data modeling

Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
Your role
The key to a more sustainable industry is connectivity, at the core of this are the communication protocols. Together with other companies and institutions, Atlas Copco participates in the work to develop the standard for OPC UA. In this position you will support different parts of our company around the world to adhere and implement these protocols.
Responsibilities:
Support and development of OPC UA applications for the product lines
Support and development of OPC UA applications for open-source demonstrators
Participate and collaborate on modeling discussions with stakeholders
You report to Team Manager Application Software.
To succeed, you will need
Academic technical degree
At least 3 years' experience in software development C++ or .NET
Interest in learning new programming languages and environments
Experience in analyzing and implementing requirements
High level of spoken and written English
In return, we offer you
At Atlas Copco we have a friendly, family-like atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior, and integrity. We offer plenty of opportunities to grow and develop, as well as potential to see your ideas realized and make an impact. You have plenty of occasions to international interaction and, as part of the Atlas Copco Group, you also have access to global job opportunities.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
