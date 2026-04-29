Software Developer - C++
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2026-04-29
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Job description:
Would you like to work in an including environment with cutting-edge technologies for the mining and infrastructure industry?
We at Epiroc are currently looking for two Software Developers, one of whom will also take on the role of Scrum Master in one of our teams. We welcome both experienced developers with several years of hands-on C++ experience and early-career developers who are eager to grow, learn, and make an impact.
We have an Agile culture, working together, inspire each other in our development and to achieve goals. Agile methods are natural in our daily work and we help each other to continuously improve both as individuals and as a team. If you are a passionate individual looking for an interesting new job, we might be the right team for you - send your application and join us in reaching world-class solutions.
Welcome with your application!
Location and travelThis position is in Örebro, Sweden. Local terms and conditions will apply, depending on the successful candidate's current location.
A hybrid workplace Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions
Application and contactsPlease send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 13 May 2026. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For questions about the hiring process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Maria Tedsjö maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
For questions about the position, please contact hiring managers, Cecilia Söderkvist, cecilia.soderkvist@epiroc.com
or Julius Jägerskog, julius.jagerskog@epiroc.com
Life at EpirocBy joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities! In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities* Epiroc University, for your own competence development* Community involvement* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Profile description:Your profileFor this role, you need some years of experience in C++. We are today focusing on developing tomorrows fully autonomous fleet of surface drills. We are using new methods such as Machine Learning, AI to solve the complex problems within area of autonomous operations. You are skilled in C++, but meritorious with competencies in Python, CI/CD, DevOps in Azure, React, HTML, CSS and Typescript as well. It is a plus if you have experience in Robotics, Electrification or from AI solutions. Since we are a global company, we also would like you to be able to speak and write in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "83255-44145040". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
702 25 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Mrs.
Maria Tedsjo +46107551103 Jobbnummer
9882446