Software Developer - Bsw / Autosar - Find My Skills - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Find My Skills

Find My Skills / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg2021-04-10Are you a skilled Software Developer with experience and interest in AUTOSAR? Are you ready for your next challenge within Electromobility 2021? If so,check this out! We believe that genuine commitment comes through freedom of choice and that YOU have the opportunity to decide your career development. Therefore, you will get the chance to choose your assignment together with our customers.This freedom of choice enables us to offer our customers the absolute best consultants. The background and experience we need for this position:University Degree (B.Sc., M.Sc. or Ph.D.) in relevant fieldAt least three years of experience in Basic Software DevelopmentExperience in AUTOSAR and Embedded CExperience of with ISO26262 Meritiorious is:Experience in the lithium-ion battery technology, battery management systems (BMS), charging (SoC, SoH) or electric powertrainsBy being a part of Find My Skills you will be entitled with these benefits amongst many others:Individual career plan and implementation strategy to get thereExamples include: technical specialist, generalist or business developerExamples include: software development, agile project management, basic Swedish language and Swedish business cultureÖppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-04-10Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-30Find My SkillsLindholmspiren 9,41756 GÖTEBORG5683499