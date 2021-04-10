Software Developer - Bsw / Autosar - Find My Skills - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Software Developer - Bsw / Autosar
Find My Skills / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-10
Are you a skilled Software Developer with experience and interest in AUTOSAR? Are you ready for your next challenge within Electromobility 2021? If so,
check this out! We believe that genuine commitment comes through freedom of choice and that YOU have the opportunity to decide your career development. Therefore, you will get the chance to choose your assignment together with our customers.
This freedom of choice enables us to offer our customers the absolute best consultants. The background and experience we need for this position:
University Degree (B.Sc., M.Sc. or Ph.D.) in relevant field
At least three years of experience in Basic Software Development
Experience in AUTOSAR and Embedded C
Experience of with ISO26262 Meritiorious is:
Experience in the lithium-ion battery technology, battery management systems (BMS), charging (SoC, SoH) or electric powertrains
By being a part of Find My Skills you will be entitled with these benefits amongst many others:
Individual career plan and implementation strategy to get there
Examples include: technical specialist, generalist or business developer
Examples include: software development, agile project management, basic Swedish language and Swedish business culture
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-10
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-30
Adress
Find My Skills
Grev Turegatan 7
11446 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5683498
