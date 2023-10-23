Software Developer - Autonomous Asset Data
2023-10-23
If you're an experienced developer with a passion for Big Data, Cloud environments, and a vision for sustainable transport, we invite you to be part of our journey towards sustainable transport solutions.
This role offers seasoned tech professionals a unique opportunity to use operational data to create valuable and readily accessible information, allowing for more accessible analytics and collaborative decision-making between Scania Autonomous and its users. You will be at the heart of our innovative autonomous vehicle research.
About the team
Our team is a diverse mix of professionals with different cultures and backgrounds, working towards the centralization of data and the decentralization of its usage. We handle everything from requirements to production and maintenance. Your role will involve contributing to the development of a platform that facilitates the connection and transformation of data from Scania's autonomous vehicles and various other data sources.
Your new job
As a Developer, you will design and implement powerful data pipelines that process fast sensor streams, leverage appropriate data stores, and offer easy-to-use APIs. You will also develop and deploy high-quality software using modern tooling and frameworks. This is a fantastic opportunity to be involved in developing a new logging solution that meets the demands of Big Data handling and Machine Learning. You will work on innovative autonomous vehicle research, processing and managing PB+ scale of data (Camera, Lidar, Radar e.g.). You will also have a key role in assisting internal research stakeholders in leveraging the latest technologies in Big Data and machine learning technologies. Moreover, you will have the opportunity to work with an amazing group of people who enjoy what they do.
The Autonomous Transport Solutions (ATS) Research team at Scania is responsible for developing, testing, and piloting future autonomous concepts. ATS works in agile and self-steered teams to identify and evaluate upcoming technologies and prepare them for industrialization.
Get some insights into autonomous development that you will be a part of:
The development of autonomous trucks Scania's autonomous truck driving in Rio Tinto's mine in Australia
Your profile
You have at least three years of experience working as a developer on mid to large-size projects, with at least two years of experience in a Cloud environment for big data handling. AWS certifications are a plus. You should be proficient in Python, JS/TS, Agile planning, Test-Driven Development, and Infrastructure as a Code. Additionally, we want you to hold a degree in Computer Science, IT, or a similar field or possess equivalent work experience. Proficiency in English is essential.
Scania offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with great respect for the individual. You have opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
In addition to career and development opportunities, Scania offers other benefits such as a discounted company car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, subsidized lunches and much more. In Stockholm we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express. If you like you are welcome to use our office in Stockholm City, Scania Sergel!
Contact information
If you have questions and want more information you are welcome to contact Joel Wohlstedt, recruiting manager, at joel.wohlstedt@scania.com
Application
If you share our vision, please apply by submitting your CV, and copies of your graduation diploma/certificate. You don't have to send a cover letter, instead upload your CV twice. Screening and interviews are ongoing throughout the application period. A background might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
