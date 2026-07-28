Software Developer - AI & Cloud Technologies
Telenor Sverige Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-07-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telenor Sverige Aktiebolag i Solna
, Stockholm
, Täby
, Uppsala
, Borlänge
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Looking for a workplace for the future? At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future.
We are now looking for Software Developer – AI & Cloud Technologies to join our Customer Service IT team.
How you'll make a difference with us As a Developer, you'll help shape the future of customer service at Telenor by building integrations between our customer engagement platforms and AI-powered services. You'll develop scalable, secure and resilient cloud-native solutions that enable better customer experiences in real time.
You'll be part of Customer Service IT team, where our mission is to enable easy and reliable customer service and sales, making it simple for customers to buy and manage Telenor products and services across channels and stores. By combining modern integration technologies with AI, you'll help us create smoother and smarter customer journeys.
Are you the one we're looking for? We need someone who's always on their toes! You have a genuine desire to learn and develop so we can continue to meet our customers' ever-changing needs – today and tomorrow.
You're an experienced developer who combines technical expertise with curiosity and a strong customer focus. You have a genuine passion for AI and emerging technologies and enjoy exploring how new capabilities can improve customer experience without adding unnecessary complexity.
You are a confident communicator who builds trust, collaborates well with others, and isn't afraid to challenge ideas in a constructive way to achieve the best outcome. You think proactively, understand the bigger picture and take ownership of driving sustainable solutions forward. Experience from the telecommunications industry is a strong advantage, helping you understand the challenges and opportunities of a fast-moving, customer-centric business.
Must-have
Relevant academic degree in computer science, engineering or a related field
Experience developing integrations, APIs or microservices.
Experience using AI tools and services as part of your everyday software development.
Experience with Java, Python, Node.js or similar technologies.
Experience working with Kubernetes and containerized applications.
Experience with CI/CD and automation.
Nice to have
Experience with AWS and cloud-native platforms.
Knowledge of event-driven architecture and real-time integrations.
Most importantly, you're curious, collaborative and excited about using technology to create better experiences for our customers.
Our promise to you! We are better together. Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies. Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life. Work from home up to two days a week, if your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. You also get two 'give-me-a-break' days per year for extra time off, and our flexible working hours help you balance your time. We support you through every stage of life with our benefit package, including collective agreements, occupational pensions, wellness allowances, and customized insurance solutions tailored to your needs.
We invite you to a career in motion. Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. If you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Apply today! Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait—reach out today.
If you have any questions or want to know more, feel free to contact the hiring manager [Contact Person] at [Contact Details]. Please note that we cannot accept applications via email.
Good to know As part of Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on final candidates for all recruitments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8136243-2119438". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telenor Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556421-0309), https://careers.telenor.se
Garvis Carlssons Gata 3 (visa karta
)
169 41 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Telenor Sweden Jobbnummer
10013962