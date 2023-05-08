Software Coordinator - Embedded Production SW
2023-05-08
At Axis our employees are innovative, dedicated, and energetic and that's just the beginning. Our employees are the driving force of the company and always strive to keep Axis the number one player in our industry. As the global market leader in network video, Axis is driving the industry by continually launching innovative network products based on an open platform - delivering high value to its customers.
We are looking for a Software Coordinator to support our R&D Production test team located in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
We are a team who serves the whole Axis product portfolio with production test software and that also have a vision to improve the cooperation within Axis development teams and the software test platform. The team have members from all over the world so the language we speak, most of the time, is English. We are located at Axis head quarter in Lund, Sweden.
What you'll do here as software coordinator?
You will belong to the pan- tilt- zoom camera team, but you will have a wide network of stakeholders all over the organization, ranging from early discussions with product projects, to synchronizing cross-functional initiatives, to handling legacy issues in the running high-volume production. A background within embedded software development and a technical interest is very beneficial to be able to take active part in discussions, review suggestions and prioritize activities.
Your main tasks and responsibilities will be to:
* Synchronize deliveries to the test platform and drive long term improvement within this area
* Participate in designing and developing our production test code base
* Build a wide network to be in sync with and drive improvements of production test
* Lead and motivate the team towards successful goal completion
* Actively look for solutions and drive decision making
* Understand the needs of internal and external customers (production sites)
* Communicate in a timely and professional way with stakeholders
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for you, that combine interest in people and communication with ability to improve and develop software. You are a person that gives energy to your colleagues and make sure that your team performs and succeeds! You are honest, open minded, likes to interact with other stakeholders, learning and sharing, and are ready to take full responsibility for your assignments.
To be successful we believe you have an educational background in engineering, preferably with a post-secondary degree in software development. If you have work experience as a programmer (software developer), that is a big advantage when taking on this role.
You communicate easily in both Swedish and English, verbally and written.
What Axis has to offer
At Axis we offer the opportunity to work with experienced colleagues in a global environment with many possibilities. To us your future career and development is important.
Our corporate culture is essential - where equal opportunities, team spirit and to have fun are key! We want you to enjoy working with us and therefore we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika, Friday cake, bonus program, fitness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bike, to name a few.
As a software coordinator you will have a great chance for development in a culture that values creativity and promotes individual growth. We welcome your application and look forward to the possibility of you joining us!
Who is your future manager:
I have a long experience in working with R&D projects and with a solid background as project manager I can be your speaking partner and mentor regarding the coordinating parts of the role. My main responsibility is to focus on the team and what you need to be able to be the best you. I want us to live the Axis core values; Think big, Act as One and Always open. I am always available for you as an employee of my team.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We will call for interviews continuously throughout the application time.
For questions, please contact recruiting manager, Camilla Berthilsson, at +46 733 359 300 Ersättning
