Software Configuration Manager
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a software engineering environment that is building the foundations for software-defined vehicles. The focus is on creating always-releasable, high-quality software through unified ways of working, strong traceability and reliable CI/CD flows. In this role, you will work close to both strategy and execution, helping shape how Configuration Management supports development teams across a large engineering organization.
This is a role for you if you enjoy connecting process, tools and engineering needs. You will help improve how software baselines, branching, traceability and change management are handled at scale, while also contributing to automation and better developer workflows. It is a great opportunity to influence Configuration Management in a complex technical environment where quality, speed and traceability matter.
Job DescriptionYou will lead Configuration Management work for software development and the software master baseline.
You will drive cross-organizational strategies for software branching, governance and traceability.
You will develop and deploy processes within the Configuration Management and change management domains.
You will automate Configuration Management checks and workflows in the CI flow, including AI-driven approaches where relevant.
You will translate business needs into operational requirements for IT systems, especially within the PLM area.
You will contribute to compliance documentation and supporting applications tied to software processes.
You will help shape document storage structures and support engineering teams in Configuration Management-related topics.
You will facilitate discussions with stakeholders and help make complex information clear and actionable.
RequirementsDocumented experience within the Configuration Management domain.
Experience handling software traceability in large projects.
Experience with version handling processes and hands-on experience with Git.
Experience handling change management processes.
Experience capturing business needs and translating them into operational requirements for IT systems.
Experience working with automation.
Knowledge of requirement management processes.
Knowledge of technical documentation standards and processes.
Experience breaking down business needs into requirements for IT systems within the PLM area.
Experience working with branching strategies for larger projects.
Ability to communicate complex information in a clear and understandable way.
A strong focus on quality assurance.
Ability to pass the required background checks for a sensitive role.
Nice to haveExperience from the automotive industry.
Knowledge of product development processes in a large automotive organization.
Knowledge of KDP, CarWeaver, CoMo, Artifactory, ConfigHub and/or TC-PLM.
Knowledge of product structures, for example in Teamcenter, KDP or ConfigHub.
Knowledge of Change Order management and Product Configuration in an automotive product development environment.
Understanding of how process and tool changes affect engineers in their daily work.
Experience from product and release handling in a similar organization.
Hands-on experience with Gerrit.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7878095-2043783". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9955069