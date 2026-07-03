Software Component Owner - Adas
Coretura AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Coretura AB i Göteborg
The Vision
We are building a software platform that makes software-defined vehicles trustworthy, that run commercial vehicles on public roads, powering ADAS, connectivity, and core platform functionality that must perform reliably every day, in real-world conditions, at scale, for years after production. For us, software is not just code. It is behaviour in motion, interacting with complex systems in environments that cannot be fully simulated or controlled. As an Embedded Software Developer, you will have a direct impact on that.
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced ADAS Software Component Owner to join a team working on next-generation automotive systems. You will be part of a product-focused engineering environment developing software that sits close to the hardware and plays a critical role in modern vehicle platforms.
This is an opportunity to work in a fast-moving, product-driven context, where you contribute across the full development lifecycle – from early architecture and prototyping to production-ready software.
What You'll Do
Break down system level ADAS, perception or vision features into clear software requirements
Define, structure and maintain software component scope through requirements (functional, non-functional and safety)
Participate and drive proof of concepts, sourcing activities and supplier collaborations
Ensure functionality, performance and quality over time
Collaborate with Architecture, Hardware, Software and V&V teams to ensure a complete system solution that fits the customer needs.
Your Background
We believe you are a hands-on engineer who enjoys building products end-to-end and working in environments where ownership matters. You likely have
Several years of experience within development within ADAS or Autonomous
Understanding of modern ADAS solutions, including sensors, perception/fusion and ADAS functions.
Experience with requirements breakdown and definition of KPIs and metrics to measure performance
Bonus Experience
Previous experience working in a scale-up or high-growth company
Experience from commercial vehicles or autonomous trucking
Experience working in cross-functional product teams
Who You Are
Pragmatic and product-oriented
Comfortable taking ownership and driving solutions
Thrive in dynamic environments rather than large, rigid organizations
Curious, collaborative, and motivated by real-world impact
Why Join?
Work on cutting-edge automotive technology
Be part of a growing, engineering-driven environment
High degree of ownership and influence on products
Collaborative culture with strong technical focus
Next Steps Ready to build the future of commercial vehicles?
Due to vacation period, we will reach out and schedule interviews in the second week of August.
Last application date: 2nd of August 2026
Please note we do not accept any applications via email.
About our recruitment process We are committed to a safe and secure working environment. As a mandatory part of our recruitment process, we carry out drug and alcohol testing and background checks via 2Secure on the final candidate. The background check covers personal details, financial information, company engagements, legal matters, CV verification, media and internet presence, as well as a risk analysis and recommendation.
A negative drug and alcohol test and an approved background check are required before a formal offer can be made. All checks are carried out in accordance with GDPR, and candidates are always informed in advance.
Read more → Apply Anonymously? It is completely understandable if you want to know more before putting yourself out there. Generate and apply with your anonymized resume and hidden mail here. This means we will review your profile without knowing your identity, and keep the initial dialogue to an untraceable mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7842549-2086292". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coretura AB
(org.nr 559479-2094), https://career.coretura.com
Bror Nilssons gata 12 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Coretura Jobbnummer
9992538