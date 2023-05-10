Software Business Analyst
Cochlear Bone Anchored Solutions AB / Datajobb / Härryda Visa alla datajobb i Härryda
2023-05-10
, Lerum
, Partille
, Bollebygd
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cochlear Bone Anchored Solutions AB i Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
About Us
Imagine using your experience to help people around the world to hear again. We can offer a unique opportunity to join Cochlear, an iconic Australian company, leading the world in implantable hearing solutions. Our mission is to help more people to hear.
The Opportunity
We are currently recruiting for a Sweden based permanent full time Software Business Analyst (BA)/System Engineer to the Clinical Fitting Software team. The team is developing Software used in clinics all over the world to perform individual adjustment for the Cochlear Implant system to help people live a full life with restored hearing.
The BA will be a valued advisor helping System Engineers, business stakeholders, product owners and delivery teams to analyse and evaluate the needs and provide recommendations.
The BA will be responsible for defining the software requirements in a way that it is supporting the technical and marketing needs, are testable and supports a state-of-the-art design, to deliver value to the business. The understanding of the different components in the cochlear implant system and how a system change is affecting the Clinical Fitting Software is important in this role which allows a good opportunity to get broad knowledge of the business.
Your Responsibilities Will Include...
Analyze system requirements and from them derive and define software requirements
Uncover areas for improvement and work with the delivery team to develop and implement the right solutions.
Contribute to the product conceptualisation and take ownership for specific feature designs at system level through to delivery, challenging status quos and optimising designs.
Be a Subject Matter Expert on the product in interactions with functions such as Clinical, Regulatory, Quality and Customer Service, to ensure their considerations have been accounted for in what we build and release.
Build connections across stakeholders to cultivate a stronger culture of product ownership.
Facilitate the designing of solutions with the software development and UX team.
Participate in the evaluation of new or changed technology solutions to determine the degree of functional fit with Cochlear current and desired target business processes.
Provide product support for internal (system engineers, product owners, delivery managers) and external (customers) stakeholders.
Develop and maintain the Software requirements for the product
About You
Minimum
Bachelor's degree or combination of relevant education and experience.
You have a technical background and are able to quickly understand complex technical and business problems to offer elegant and practical solutions
Demonstrated experience working in a mix of technology platforms and experience from Software development projects
Demonstrated experience in defining requirements in a collaborative manner with Stakeholders and test teams
Demonstrated experience working in application development environment with focus on customer facing applications such as web/ mobile /digital applications
Experience in identifying, researching, evaluating, and recommending new solutions.
Strong business analysis background with demonstrated critical thinking and an ability to focus on the most important facts and identify dependencies.
Excellent communication and influencing skills.
High energy, motivated performer and upholds high standards to deliver excellence.
Ideal
An Agile software development mindset and expertise in Scrum and/or Kanban and proficiency in analytical tools
A focus on continuous improvement with a desire to drive change and transformation
Prioritise multiple, complex demands with projects in a regulated environment
Awareness of new and emerging technologies and the potential application for innovative products that solve real-world problems
Experience of a Requirements management tool
Developmental Value of the role:
You will get to gain exposure to business process and facilitate the improvement of business processes globally, including exposure to marketing and the role of product management. With opportunities to develop leadership skills, change management skills and interact with a diverse range of people across R&D and other departments, our Software Business Analyst will be empowered to drive change.
Cochlear Summary
Cochlear's mission is to help more people to hear. Around the world, more people chose a Cochlear-branded hearing implant system than any other. Our employees tell us that the number one reason they enjoy working for Cochlear is the opportunity to make a difference to people's lives. Learn and grow with us as we tackle the most complex challenges in helping more people to hear. Cochlear is the global market leader in implantable hearing solutions including cochlear implant systems (CI) and bone anchored hearing aids (BahaTM).
If you feel that you have the skills and experience to be successful in this role and take on new challenges to build your career with Cochlear, please start your application by clicking the apply button below.
#CochlearCareers
At Cochlear we value and welcome the unique contributions, perspectives, experiences and backgrounds of our employees and aim to build a culture that celebrates and leverages these differences, creating a sense of belonging and enabling our people to realise their full potential. We offer flexible working arrangements, and we understand flexibility is not the same for everyone. We're open to a conversation about what flexibility means for you.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cochlear Bone Anchored Solutions AB
(org.nr 556561-7114)
Konstruktionsvägen 14 (visa karta
)
435 22 MÖLNLYCKE Arbetsplats
Cochlear Bone Anchored Solutions AB Jobbnummer
7760654