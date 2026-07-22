Software Asset Manager
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-22
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What you will do
At Volvo Group you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. In this role, you will take end-to-end ownership of SAP software licensing compliance, optimization, and governance. You will work closely with procurement, finance, IT, application and infrastructure teams, as well as suppliers, to ensure we stay compliant, cost-efficient, and audit-ready while enabling business needs.
Who are you
Key responsibilities
Develop and manage license consumption metering processes for products in scope (licenses, software, consumption based, etc.). Conduct regular audits and assessments to ensure compliance with SAP licensing terms and conditions. Identify any potential compliance gaps or risks. Take necessary actions to rectify them
Develop and implement license usage policies and guidelines to ensure compliance and optimize license utilization. Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to define policies that align with business needs and industry best practices
Analyze license usage data to identify opportunities for optimization. Identify underutilized licenses, explore license reassignment options, and make recommendations for optimizing license allocation and usage
Operationally manage contracts and relationships to maximize value creation and costs for software licensing, maintenance, and service offerings
Maintain a centralized repository of SAP license contracts, agreements, POs, invoice files. Ensure that all documents are up to date, properly described, and easily accessible for reference
Support software procurement and secure it is performed in line with the Volvo Group policies
Contribute to the preparation and monitoring of the consolidated budget for software products and licenses
Act as a main contact when external audits occur
Support the strategic, tactical and commercial discussions along with decisions that affect software and licenses (according to the vendor interaction model)
Participate in negotiations and supplier dialogues when applicable
Advise relevant project, program, infrastructure and application portfolio managers on software licensing and compliance, recommended actions that will optimize the software portfolio
Stay updated within the area (new licensing models, trends, be part of communities, etc.)
Run internal SAP licensing portfolio governance; provide reports on license compliance, budget follow-up, report optimization efforts and cost savings achieved through license management activities. Provide insights and recommendations to stakeholders, management teams, based on data analysis to support decision-making processes
Cooperate and maintain relationships with external suppliers and consulting companies
Drive and maintain your own SAM external and internal network, represent the Volvo Group on external events and conferences, SAM events, etc.
Remove road blockers, suggest ways to move forward
Required competencies and experience
Proven professional history within license management and administration, software licensing, Software Asset Management for the SAP software products and services
Proven track of SAP licensing principles and contractual aspects expertise
Proven track of SAP audit process knowledge, including hands-on experience
Experience with SAM Tools
Experience from working in a global context, cross cultural awareness and skills
Excellent communication & presentation skills
Clear sense of end-to-end ownership and initiative/proactiveness skills
Ability to identify, understand, and prioritize the interests, needs and concerns of various stakeholders, including executive level, from the SAM perspective
Comfort with multi-source data analysis
Technical background is an asset
Relevant university degree
Complete proficiency in English is a requirement
Experience with vendor management is an asset
Negotiations skills are an asset
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Last application date: 6/7-26
Union representatives for Swedish applicants:
Akademikerna – Mikael Johansson, +46 73 902 34 30
Unionen – Lajla Dahlsjö, +46 31 322 45 75
Ledarna – Carina Sachade, +46 73 902 40 83
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Volvo Group Digital Technology & Operations (DTO) is a new division established to integrate the capabilities of VG Digital & IT and VG Connected Solutions to accelerate the digital transformation in Volvo Group. The organizational set up is structured around domains, digital products with functions for digital excellence to deliver outstanding customer experience.
Joining the new DTO division means being part of a fast-moving digital product-oriented organization where teams truly own what they build from idea to delivery. In DTO, we work in agile, cross-functional teams, mastering the latest technology, and creating outstanding digital experiences that make a real difference for our colleagues and Volvo Group customers around the world. We put people first and build our culture on trust, passion, customer success, change, and performance. If you want to grow, collaborate across functions and entities, and help shape the future of digital products within Volvo Group, DTO is a great place to be. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Gropegårdsgatan (visa karta
)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Financial Services Jobbnummer
10009037