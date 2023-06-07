Software Architecture - Stoneridge Electronics
Stoneridge Electronics AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2023-06-07
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stoneridge Electronics AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to be a part of a company within the automotive industry that provide advanced technology that moves the world efficiently and safely?
Do you want to work with state-of-the-art technologies on development of premium Commercial Vehicle product applications?
Do you want to grow your talent and foster your own development within an international environment?
Do you want to work in diverse teams, contribute with your own ideas and make a difference?
The Role
You will be joining our Software Engineering team in Solna. Your main role will be enabling on time and high-quality system / software deliveries. You will report to the Staff Engineer
Responsibility
Designing software architecture of automotive safety-critical products which incorporates several processors on distributed system.
Gathering details from customer requirements and product definitions.
Working closely with international project teams across various disciplines to ensure the design meets all requirements.
Being responsible for the documentation of designs.
Supporting project teams when necessary, in developing and verifying the software according to the design. Continuously learning and contributing ideas for new developments in advanced engineering.
Tasks/Duties
Software (architecture) design
• Ensures the timely and complete creation, modification and completion of the embedded software architecture and design based on available customer requirements.
• Is able to, together with relevant stakeholders, create a software design based on incomplete customer requirements.
• Takes into account reuse, modularity and maintainability of the software.
• Designs software for products/projects using relevant software development tools.
• Works closely together in project teams with various disciplines to ensure the design meets all requirements.
• Analyzes customer requirements and product definitions and determines design requirements.
• Creates schematics and diagrams of the (detailed) designs.
• Completes data and takes care of documentation of designs.
Other activities
• Supervises projects in terms of technical content. Monitors functionality in relation to customer requirements and product definitions.
• Supports project teams when necessary in developing, programming, implementing, testing and updating software.
• Monitors the activity planning in relation to project planning.
• Takes care of the maintenance of necessary tools (soft- and hardware).
• Contributes ideas for new developments in advanced engineering. Gives instructions and solutions based on their own expertise.
• Maintains hourly records with a description of the project.
• Provides service in the area of embedded software architecture.
• The ability, but not limited to, to work autonomously with little or no supervision and as part of a larger design team
• Work in accordance to SPLP/SPDP, relevant for the current task at hand
• Actively participate in process improvement activities.
• Actively participate in group meetings
• Act according to SRI core values
Experience and Skills
• Bachelor/Master (higher professional education/university) level of professional and mental skills.
• A job-oriented education (computer science), complemented with knowledge of embedded software programming languages (e.g. C/C++).
• Good command of the English language.
• Knowledge of embedded operating system, real-time operating systems and Linux and/or Windows.
• Knowledge of layered software architecture (e.g. AUTOSAR).
• Knowledge of Aspice development methodology.
• Knowledge of network technologies.
• Thorough knowledge of software and hardware.
• Knowledge of product safety and environmental legislation.
• Must keep up to date with developments in the profession.
• Maintains contacts with colleagues.
• Maintains contacts with customers
We offer
The office is very strategical located in Frösunda, nearby Mall of Scandinavia, with great communications and restaurants. We are about 150 employees in the office and we are all proud of our business culture characterized by a strong customer orientation, where we act with integrity and a team spirit where we all help and care about each other.
• Flexible, creative and exciting international work
• Opportunity to grow both professionally and personally
• Modern working conditions in our facilities in Solna
• Sport opportunities as floorball, tennis and badminton and wellness grant
• Travel opportunities and global expatriate possibilities
• Education and trainings
About us
Stoneridge, Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. The Company conducts its business in three segments: Electronics, Control Devices and PST. The core products of the Electronics segment include vehicle electrical power and distribution systems, and electronic instrumentation and information display products. The core products of the Control Devices segment include electronic and electrical switch products, control actuation devices and sensors. The PST segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services primarily for the automotive and motorcycle industry. The Company operated in 25 locations in 12 countries. We are proud to supply products and systems to the majority of the most well-known Vehicle producers like Volvo, Scania, Daimler, MAN, Ford. Stoneridge Inc. has about 4500 employees worldwide and has a turnover of approximately 800 million USD. Ersättning
+ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stoneridge Electronics AB
(org.nr 556442-9388) Jobbnummer
7859778