Software Architect(726681)

You will
Lead and participate in software implementations, ensuring code quality
Secure that design rules are followed
Secure & communicate system and design patterns to use
BUC/BSUC/CR/PBI studies and reviews
Participate in sprint demo and validate DoD and provide technical guidance and coaching to developer teams
Stay up to date on technology trends within product domain
Daily interconnection with the DAT, Development and Test/release teams within CIL
Be ready to perform trouble shooting and take part in customer support
You will bring
At least 8 years of experience in software and product development
English proficiency, both written and spoken
High Customer focus with a high accountability for delivering a product that meets customer needs long term
High knowledge and experience with NoSQL database in cloud native environments
High knowledge and experience within Java and Python
High Knowledge in Software development environment and its tools, e.g.Git, Gerrit, Maven, Jenkins
Solid communication and presentation skills
Solid understanding of R&D, Lean and Agile principles
Solid experience in Cloud Native technologies
Good knowledge of and experience in CI/CD and software testing
Furthermore, we believe you are curious, innovative, high own self drive and collaborative.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and the interview process is ongoing. Therefore, send your application in English as soon as possible.
Location: Karlskrona, Sweden
If you have any further questions, you are welcome to contact us.
Recruiter: Monika Nowicka (monika.nowicka@ericsson.com
)
Kindly note we do not accept application send via e-mail.
