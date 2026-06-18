Software Architect
Alstom Transport AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Req ID:516053
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be our future full time Software Architect based in Stockholm, Sweden?
Your future role
Contribute to the definition, development, and sustainability of software architecture for railway systems and products. You will play a key technical role in specifying requirements, designing software solutions, validating feasibility, and ensuring integration and compliance across the full development lifecycle, while applying internal processes and contributing to continuous improvement.
We'll look to you for:
Contributing to the elaboration of product/system specification & architecture, in collaboration with the Product Designers or System Engineers
Defining the software requirements specifications
Defining functional, operational, interface, and performance requirements, including safety, cybersecurity, and Reliability Availability and Maintainability (RAM) constraints
Ensuring that all requirements can be verified (testability, ...)
Ensuring traceability of software requirements throughout the development cycle
Selecting development tools, methodology (e.g. UML), programming languages, coding strategy, and coding rules, in strict compliance with internal processes, methods, and tools
Contributing to the selection of the execution environment (processor, operating system, middleware, basic software), together with the product architect, system engineering manager, and hardware architect
Sustaining the software over its lifecycle
Contributing to continuous improvement (Return of Experience, processes, etc.)
All about you
Engineering degree
Knowledge of Software and system architecture design for complex or embedded systems
Knowledge of Software requirements engineering, including functional, interface, and performance requirements
Familiarity with integration of safety, cybersecurity, and RAM (Reliability, Availability, Maintainability) constraints
Familiarity with Software development methodologies, toolchains, coding standards, and lifecycle sustainment
Good communication skills and team player, well-organized and attention to details.
International mindset
English skills are mandatory; Swedish is preferred.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey – the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with new security standards for railway industry
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our agile working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards senior roles.
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094), https://www.alstom.com/
Buteljgatan 4 (visa karta
)
117 60 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9970532