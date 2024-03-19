Software Architect
2024-03-19
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
About Us:
Thermal Management is a department within Vehicle Technology responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized cab climate and vehicle cooling & heating systems for BEV, Fuel Cells, H" ICE and ICE propulsions to all truck brands within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for leading the work with strategies and advanced engineering globally. We are located at Gothenburg & Bangalore and we have close cooperation with the sites in Greensboro and Lyon. We understand the final customer needs and apply our knowledge to develop technical concepts and solutions that satisfy customer and business needs. The work is based on innovation, shared technology, common architecture, and brand uniqueness.
We are now looking for an ESW Architect who will be responsible for leading the long-term strategy and implementation of the Thermal management software architecture.
What will you do?
As an ESW Architect you will be responsible to ensure a robust, high quality, futureproof, maintainable architecture for our next generation software. You will work closely with our product owners, system architects and software development teams.
Your key responsibilities include:
* Communicate general Architecture Vision.
* Create and drive the software architecture design and roadmap.
* Work actively with our next generation software architecture, including recommended module definitions and structure.
* Work with proactive quality and identify key improvements
* Support developers in the implementation of new features and make sure they are in line with architectural guidelines.
* Identifying need for refactoring and improvements to the current code base.
* Support in root cause analysis of complex customer problems and make sure the implementations are in line with architectural guidelines.
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you have a strategical mindset and can handle both short- and long-term perspectives for our product. You can take own initiatives and drive them forward with a business and customer mindset. You have excellent communication skills and effectively build formal and informal relationships inside and outside the home organization.
You can make sense of complex and sometimes contradictory information to solve problems. You have a willingness and ability to support others and enjoy explaining both vision and technical details.
In our world things are moving fast and you need to adapt to changing conditions.
Relevant Experience:
* 8+ years of experience in Embedded SW development
* 4+ years of experience in working as an ESW Architect
* Good knowledge of Vector Autosar, Matlab, Simulink, C, C++ and Python
* Good knowledge of CI/CD and Test automation frameworks
* Good knowledge of Configuration Management and Cyber Security
* Good knowledge of Software Architecture Defining Tools and UML designing
* Knowledge of ASPICE, Software FMEA and DRBFM
* Awareness of Quality Management Process, 8D etc
* Experience in the Automotive industry
* Knowledge and experience in how to create and drive roadmaps and vision
* Great communication and collaboration skills
* Good presentation skills
* Fluent in English
Applicants shall have an M.Sc in computer science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering or similar technical field of study or equivalent work experience.
Meritorious to have:
* Volvo Specific tool knowledge & experience
* Experience from Thermal Management area
