Software Architect
2024-01-08
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future!
What you will do
Are you a Skilled Software Engineer with a passion for pushing the boundaries of automotive software development? Join our team as we revolutionize the industry with cutting-edge solutions.
As a "Software Architect" you would lead the technical and implementational solutions for the Application Software that is developed by GTT streams. Embrace this opportunity to leave your mark on the future of automotive technology! Join Volvo Group in journey to "shape the world we want to live in" and develop sustainable transport solution.
Your future team
"System design and Application Support" is a team of 10 highly skilled engineers in Göteborg, Sweden that is part of Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) group within Vehicle Technology. The role of Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) is to advance the Electrical and Electronics architecture of our truck's platform by developing and maintaining robust hardware, communication interface, and software platform.
Our expert technical leaders in "System design and Application Support" team are technically driving and supporting engineers in developing future Electrical platform. We work in an Agile way with the culture of empowering people to grow and have the trust and courage to act. We thrive on teamwork, open dialogue and learning in a fast pace environment.
At Vehicle Technology you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. As a Software Architect you will lead the technical and implementational solutions for the Application Software that is developed by GTT streams. The development teams / streams are responsible for the applications functionality and are implementing SW modules that is part of their scope. Your mission is to lead, guide and coach the teams to get a complete solution for the application software from all development teams / streams and to make them work efficiently together. You would lead the allocation of SW modules into appropriate environment (Linux, classic or adaptive Autosar) in the central computational node or in an IO node.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, we see that you are an experienced Software Engineer with a passion for and knowledge in automotive software development. You have excellent communication, social and networking skills . You are experienced in guiding and coaching others since leading trainings is beneficial in this role. You thrive in a collaborative environment where you can mentor and guide development teams. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills enables you to make critical decisions and drive continuous improvement in software platform development processes.
It is required that you have knowledge in Classic and Adaptive Autosar and a deep understanding of AUTOSAR and/or Linux. You have a track record of successfully designing and implementing software solutions for automotive ECUs. Knowledge in the ECU system (e.g. diagnostics protocols) and ECU configuration and integration tools is of importance. Other than that, we also see it as required that you possess the following skills and experience:
* Degree in Software Engineering, or equivalent
* Deep knowledge in C and C++ Programming, embedded software development, and real time behavior.
* Deep knowledge of Object-Oriented design and Service Oriented Architectures (SOA).
* Deep knowledge in documentation in UML/SysML
* Experience of working within product development in the areas of EE system, functional and SW development.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* Opportunity to be to be part of a highly skilled team that works with the application development teams in delivering Software Solutions for trucks around the world
* You will be part of an agile team and engaged in various developmental activities with excellent opportunity to grow intellectually
* We strive for an inclusive culture that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in diversity. We believe that an inclusive team increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. We are always looking for fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference. The applications will be screened continuously.
Ready for the next move?
Welcome to contact Kiran Y R, Act GTM Syst Design & Application Support. Email: kiran.yr@volvo.com
