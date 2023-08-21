Software Application Developer Manager
For more than 80 years, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company, has made it possible for pilots and their passengers to safely and efficiently reach their destinations. We are the world's leading provider of aeronautical data and operational support, combining our company's enduring spirit of innovation with a legacy of leadership in aviation to deliver 21st century navigation and optimization solutions.
Jeppesen, A Boeing Company is looking for a Software Application Developer Manager based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
About the position
The Implementation department is responsible for the configuration and delivery of our Crew and Network management products to airline customers and to make sure that we deliver solutions that our customers truly need. This is an opportunity to grow and lead a skilled team of implementation specialists that solve some of the most challenging optimization problems in the world, value diversity and learn from each other.
We are now looking for a new manager in Gothenburg, Sweden supporting the product area of our Day-of-operation products.
Position Responsibilities:
have line responsibility for 7 - 15 persons in 2-3 teams long term
grow people and teams through coaching, mentoring, and feedback
take a leading role providing the team with work tasks
be an active member of our leadership team
gather and drive continuous improvement in the organization
drive and contribute to the department's strategic goals
responsible for the delivery goals, quality and client relationship for a selection of implementations
collaborate with other parts of the organization to grow our business
actively work with recruiting and onboarding to grow and establish the team
The position will be based in Gothenburg. The candidates need to be able to travel to our customers from time to time as part of the job. Mainly within Europe, Africa and Middle East.
Profile
You love developing and growing people
You are experienced in building, leading and mentoring software development teams
You passionate about delivering value to customers
You are enthusiastic and positive
You are a problem solver and can easily see structures
You never settle and are comfortable with change
You are passionate about always improving ways of working and that you are eager to learn
Employer will sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
Ability to speak and write English fluently
Demonstrates strong communication skills
Preferred Qualifications (Education/Experience):
Experience in a people management position
MSc or BSc or equivalent educational level
Airline Crew Management and Jeppesen Crew product customization experience
Ability to speak additional languages fluently
Experience working within a scrum team and from agile project organizational methods such as SAFe
Please also submit a CV or resume written in English.
Relocation:
This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
Join us if you want to:
make a true difference for airline clients across the world
be a part of something big, challenging and meaningful
have the opportunity to work for the biggest player in the aviation world
have flexible working hours and hybrid work place
have a private medical care and subsidized gym and sports activities
join our sports teams
get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
Equal Opportunity Employer:
Boeing is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, physical or mental disability, genetic factors, military/veteran status or other characteristics protected by law. Så ansöker du
