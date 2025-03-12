Social Media Specialist
Once Upon Publishing AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Skellefteå
2025-03-12
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige
, Piteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a creative and results-driven Social Media Specialist to enhance our online presence across various platforms and global markets. This role involves developing engaging content, analyzing performance metrics, and driving marketing objectives. The candidate will also oversee the Social Community Manager, providing guidance to ensure cohesive brand communication and community engagement.About the roleThe role focuses on developing and executing social media strategies aligned with business goals while analyzing audience behavior, competitors, and global trends to identify growth opportunities across markets. Maintaining a consistent brand voice across platforms is key.
Content creation includes producing and scheduling engaging posts, videos, and stories for platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Pinterest. Collaboration with designers and copywriters ensures unified messaging, with a focus on inclusivity and community building. Instagram plays a key role in fostering trust and curiosity among new customers, but other platforms such as Pinterest are just as important for potential growth.
Performance tracking is essential, using analytics to measure engagement, reach, CTR, and conversions. Collaboration with the Performance Marketing team optimizes paid social efforts, while staying updated on industry trends helps maximize digital presence. The role also involves working with internal teams such as Influencer Marketing and PR to strengthen brand impact.Your backgroundWe are looking for a skilled and creative social media professional with a strong background in content creation, strategy, and analytics. You have a passion for digital marketing and know how to engage audiences across multiple platforms, including global markets.
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in social media management, preferably in-house.
- Proficient in platforms like Figma, Canva, Hootsuite, Adobe Creative Suite, Google Analytics, and Meta Business Suite.
- Strong knowledge of analytics platforms like Google Analytics and social media insights tools for measuring performance across platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Pinterest.
- Strong and creative content development skills.
- Familiarity with SEO principles to optimize social media content.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks and meet deadlines.
- Creative, detail-oriented, and data-driven mindset.
- Fluent in English and Swedish.Who you areWe believe that the role of Social Media Manager requires someone who thrives in a fast-paced, creative environment and is eager to develop and refine strategies to enhance our digital presence. You are a collaborative team player who enjoys working across departments to create engaging content and grow our brand. A keen eye for detail, strong organizational skills, and a data-driven mindset will serve you (and us) well in this role.Working at Once UponOur app was created to help people save their favorite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. And that's how we want our workplace to be too - life (and work) at Once Upon should definitely be filled with happiness. Because happiness is the key to success, not the other way around. Right?
We strive for a safe, caring environment that gives everyone space to be their whole self. If you feel free and have fun at your job, it is easier to feel passion and responsibility for what you do. We always dare to do what we believe in and we always strive to make things better, for people and the planet.
If you're looking for a little more happiness in your life and feel like working at Once Upon would be fun, well, that new colleague we're looking for might just be you!
LocationOur headquarters are located in Skellefteå, in the North of Sweden. We also have offices in Stockholm, Piteå, Örnsköldsvik and Umeå maybe that's closer to home for you? While we offer remote flexibility, we truly value the creativity and sense of community that come from meeting face-to-face with colleagues at the office or on-site.
Let's connectDoes this sound like your dream job? Then we can't wait to hear from you! Please help us get to know you by submitting your resume or LinkedIn profile on our website. You don't have to send us a cover letter, but please write a line or two where you let us know what you will bring to the table in this role. Applications in Swedish or English work equally fine.
We conduct a competence-based recruitment, meaning that every person who applies to join Once Upon receives equal employment opportunities. We value a welcoming environment where everyone feels included, respected and empowered, regardless of their sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation or age.
If you have any questions about the role you are welcome to contact People & Talent Management Partner Jenny Falk at jenny.falk@onceupon.se
or Head of Communications Antonia Stubbe Pettersson at antonia.stubbe-pettersson@onceupon.se
We will review applications and conduct interviews continuously, so don't wait to apply.Last day of application is March 20th.
At Once Upon you have the chance to be part of something that truly makes people happy. We want to help people save their favourite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. Today, there are 70 of us working at Once Upon. The app is translated into 12 languages, has been downloaded 5 million times, with books delivered to over 109 countries, and we're still growing!
To be the best we can possibly be, we need all kinds of people that are able to look at things from all kinds of perspectives. That's why we need you, with your unique background, experiences and view on life. Want to be part of our story? Get in touch! Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Once Upon Publishing AB
(org.nr 559073-3670), https://onceupon.photo/sv Jobbnummer
9216061