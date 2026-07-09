Social Media & Community Specialist, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2026-07-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you love crafting social media content that sparks conversation and builds community? We're looking for a new Social Media & Community Specialist to create, plan, and publish compelling content across our digital channels - and be the voice that connects the Axis brand with our audiences. Based in Lund, Sweden, you'll play a hands-on role in bringing our brand to life online.
Who is your future team?
You will join the Digital Channels & Activation team, responsible for bringing our marketing strategy to life across digital platforms.
The team focuses on amplifying campaigns and content through always-on digital channels, ensuring the right message reaches the right audience at the right time. Working closely with colleagues across marketing, brand, and content, the team turns strategy into measurable digital impact. It includes specialists across paid and owned media, social media, SEO/SEM, and marketing operations - all collaborating to continuously improve performance and audience engagement.
What you'll do here as Social Media & Community Specialist?
As our Social Media & Community Specialist, you will be at the heart of how Axis shows up on social media. Your work ensures that our content is engaging, timely, and reaches the people who matter most. You'll combine creativity with structure - planning content calendars, creating content, crafting posts, building campaign strategies, and actively managing our online communities.
Your responsibilities will include:
Plan, create, and publish channel native social media content across platforms such as LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram
Strategically develop and maintain the social media content calendar in collaboration with content and campaign teams
Monitor, review, and respond to comments, messages, and conversations across social media channels (community management)
Coordinate with internal teams to ensure social media content aligns with broader marketing campaigns and brand guidelines
Track and report on social media performance, identifying trends and opportunities to improve engagement
Contribute to the development of social media strategies and best practices
Adapt content formats and messaging for different platforms and audiences
Oversee social media operations, including channel governance, development of guidelines and training materials, and asset management
Who are we looking for?
We're looking for someone who is creative, reliable, and genuinely enjoys engaging with people in digital spaces. You are comfortable working with shifting priorities and adapt easily in a fast-moving environment. You bring fresh ideas to the table while staying organized and keeping things on track. Collaboration comes naturally to you, and you enjoy working across teams and contributing to shared goals.
We'd love to hear that you have:
Demonstrated experience working with social media platforms in a professional context (approximately 3 years or equivalent)
Experience with content creation for social media - including writing copy, creating visuals, or video - tailored to the strategies and needs of different digital platforms
Experience with community management - engaging with audiences, moderating conversations, and building online presence
Experience working with building multi-platform content strategies and paid campaigns across various paid media platforms
Fluency in English (professional proficiency)
Bonus points for:
Familiarity with social media management or scheduling tools
Hands-on knowledge of paid social media campaigns
Knowledge of SEO, SEM, and other digital marketing channels
Comfortable with basic design or video editing tools (e.g., Canva, Adobe Creative Suite)
Experience in B2B marketing or the technology sector
Experience with brand awareness and top-of-funnel communication
Physical Demands and Travel
This role is primarily office-based at our Lund HQ (approximately 80% on-site, 20% remote flexibility). Occasional travel may be required for team collaboration or events.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Madeline Robson at Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9998026