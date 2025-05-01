Social Media Marketing Expert
Sweden Relocators AB is seeking a full-time, in-office Social Media Marketing Expert to lead our verified social media channels and support various administrative tasks. All our digital platforms (Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok) are verified with the blue badge, and we are looking for a professional who can strategically manage this digital presence while contributing to daily office operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Social Media & Marketing:
Plan, create, and manage engaging content across all blue-badge-verified platforms (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn).
Develop and implement social media strategies to promote our relocation and immigration services in Sweden and Denmark.
Manage paid ad campaigns (Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn), monitor performance, and adjust based on data insights.
Use tools like Meta Business Suite and TikTok Ads Manager to track growth, engagement, and conversion.
Stay updated on social media trends and adjust content strategy accordingly.
Collaborate with the design and immigration teams for cross-platform messaging and campaign consistency.
Office & Administrative Support:
Assist with day-to-day administrative tasks, including client communication, document handling, scheduling, and CRM updates.
Support coordination between departments (marketing, sales, relocation, legal).
Help prepare presentations, reports, and documentation for internal and external use.
Act as a key point of contact for marketing-related inquiries within the office.
Qualifications:
Minimum 3 years of hands-on experience in social media marketing, preferably B2C.
Proficiency in Meta Business Suite, TikTok for Business, LinkedIn Campaign Manager, and content scheduling tools.
Strong copywriting, storytelling, and visual content skills.
Experience with performance analysis and digital marketing KPIs.
Fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish or Urdu is a plus.
Organized, proactive, and capable of multitasking in a fast-paced office.
Prior experience in immigration, relocation, or international services is beneficial.
What We Offer:
A full-time, in-office role at our Malmö headquarters.
The opportunity to manage verified, high-authority social media profiles.
A collaborative environment with a diverse and international team.
Career development opportunities within a growing company.
