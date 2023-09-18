Social Media Manager to PS of Sweden
2023-09-18
Are you passionate about horses and social media? Do you have a knack for creating engaging content that captivates equestrian enthusiasts worldwide? If so, get ready for an exciting ride with PS of Sweden as their Social Media Manager!
About PS of Sweden
They are a leading equestrian brand dedicated to the love and care of horses. With a rich history spanning 12 years, they have become synonymous with premium equestrian equipment and anatomical bridles. Their products are trusted by riders, trainers, and horse lovers around the globe.
Position Overview
As their Social Media Manager, you 'll be responsible for crafting and executing a comprehensive social media strategy to showcase their brand, products, and the equestrian world to their growing community. You will play a crucial role in building and nurturing their online presence, fostering engagement, and driving brand awareness.
Key Responsibilities
* Develop and implement a results-driven social media strategy that aligns with our brand 's values and objectives.
* Create captivating and visually appealing content, including photos, videos, and graphics.
* Manage and curate our social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and possibly new channels that we aren 't working with today.
* Engage with our community by responding to comments, messages, and mentions in a timely and professional manner.
* Collaborate with influencers and equestrian partners to expand our reach and strengthen our brand.
* Monitor and analyze social media metrics, providing regular reports and recommendations for improvement.
* Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices to keep our brand at the forefront of the equestrian world.
Qualifications
* Degree in media/communication, marketing or business administration
* Proven experience managing social media platforms for brands.
* Strong creative and content creation skills.
* Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
* Proficiency with social media management tools and analytics.
* Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
* Flexibility and adaptability to the ever-evolving social media landscape.
* Good knowledge in image and video editing and graphic design programs such as Adobe Creative Suite and Premiere Pro.
* Professional level in English and understanding of Swedish
Perks
* Competitive salary and benefits package.
* Opportunity to work with a dynamic and passionate team.
* A chance to shape the social media presence of a renowned equestrian brand.
* Access to exclusive equestrian events and experiences.
* Office located in Sturegallerian in central Stockholm.
* Pet-friendly office.
How to Apply
Ready to gallop into this exciting role? Send your resume, a cover letter detailing your passion for equestrianism and your social media management experience, and a portfolio of your best social media work.
Join PS of Sweden in celebrating the beauty and grace of horses while making an impact in the equestrian world. Apply today and help them share their passion with the world!
About the position
This is a full time-position (40h/w). You will work at their office by Stureplan in Stockholm city central. Hybrid work is possible to some extent. Starting as soon as possible.
