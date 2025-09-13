Social Media Manager Intern
Boost our brand. Tell our story. Grow our audience.
We are looking for a creative and driven Social Media Manager intern who is ready to turn ideas into impact. At Solidicon, you will help shape how we show up to the world: from Instagram reels to LinkedIn posts, from Telegram updates to product launches.
This internship is a great fit if you are passionate about digital communication, eager to learn the ins and outs of iGaming, and ready to contribute from day one.
Who we are
Solidicon is a leading software development company in the iGaming industry. We build innovative games and systems that captivate players and push technical boundaries. From crash games to classic casino titles, our products combine creativity, data and tech into thrilling experiences for users across the globe.
We are a tight-knit team of 29 based in Gothenburg, working together with curiosity, ambition and a shared love for building great stuff. We believe that great ideas can come from anywhere and that the best results happen when decisions are made together, with open minds and low egos.
Our culture is built on respect and collaboration. We support one another, share what we know, and celebrate each other's wins. A positive atmosphere is something we actively maintain because we know it drives creativity, well-being and great work.
Our vision: Setting hearts racing around the world, one thrilling game at a time.
About the role
As our Social Media Manager intern, you will be part of the business development team. Your mission is to increase our online visibility, drive traffic, support B2B sales, and make sure our brand voice is consistent, clear and captivating.
This is not just about likes. It is about strategy, storytelling, consistency and testing what works. You will create content calendars, write copy, edit visuals, track performance, and take part in campaigns that introduce Solidicon to partners and players alike.
Since this is a new role at Solidicon, you will be the first to focus on social media full time. That means you will have the freedom to shape how we work in this area, and you need to feel comfortable creating professional content independently.
You will work from our Gothenburg office on Avenyn, with flexibility depending on your schedule.
What you will do
Plan, create and publish content across LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram and other channels
Support campaigns around product launches, events and recruitment
Write short-form copy in English, and Swedish if applicable
Create visuals: reels, short videos, static posts and behind-the-scenes content
Use content creation tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Canva, Premiere Pro or similar to produce engaging material
Track performance metrics and help optimize content based on engagement
Brainstorm content ideas with our business development and game teams
Explore new opportunities such as influencer marketing to expand our reach
Bring our tone of voice to life across all channels
What you bring
You do not need to be a marketing student or have years of experience. But you do need to bring at least one of the following:
A portfolio that shows your creativity, tone and digital skills
A relevant education in marketing, media, communication or similar (ongoing or completed)
It is meriting if you have experience with:
Design and prototyping in Figma
Content creation in Photoshop or similar tools
Exploring AI-based services for content creation and automation
An interest in influencer marketing and trends within social media
You also:
Have strong written English, Swedish is a plus but not required
Understand what makes content engaging and clear
Know how to create content with modern tools and enjoy experimenting with new formats
Work independently, stay curious and like to take ownership of your projects
Want to grow in a company where your work actually matters
What we offer
At Solidicon, interns are part of the team from day one. You will not just observe, you will contribute, learn and create. We believe that internships should give you real experience, insights into the industry, and the chance to grow in a professional environment.
During your time with us you will enjoy:
Hands-on experience in the iGaming industry and the chance to build a strong portfolio
Guidance and feedback from experienced colleagues in business development and game production
The opportunity to shape how we work with social media, since this is a new role at Solidicon
Daily breakfast, free drinks and snacks at the office
In-office massage every other week
Weekly company workout sessions
The chance to join team lunches, afterworks and company trips
