Social Media Manager
Incluso AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-10
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We are looking for a Social Media Manager for a company in Gothenburg. Start is July 1st, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is full-time and 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
The role of a Social Media Manager is crucial in creating and maintaining a positive and engaging online presence for a brand or organization across various social media platforms. Social Media Managers are responsible for developing and implementing social media strategies to reach and connect with the target audience.
Assignment Description
Develop and implement a comprehensive social media strategy aligned with the overall marketing and business objectives. Identify target audiences and tailor content to resonate with them.
Create engaging and shareable content for social media platforms, including text, images, videos, and other multimedia elements.
Platform Management: Manage and maintain the organization's presence on various social media platforms,
Stay updated on platform algorithms, features, and trends.
Community Engagement: Foster and nurture a community of followers and fans.
Audience Analysis: Use analytics tools to track and analyze social media performance. Understand audience behaviour, preferences, and demographics to optimize content and strategy.
Campaign Execution: Plan and execute social media campaigns, contests, and promotions to increase brand awareness and engagement.
Collaborate with other teams, such as marketing and PR, to integrate social media into broader campaigns.
Influencer Collaboration: Identify and collaborate with influencers and brand advocates to extend the reach and credibility of the brand. Negotiate and manage relationships with influencers.
Social Listening: Monitor social media channels for brand mentions, industry trends, and relevant conversations.
Use social listening tools to gain insights and address potential issues.
Crisis Management: Be prepared to respond to and manage any social media crises promptly and effectively.
Develop crisis communication plans specific to social media platforms.
Paid Social Media Advertising: Plan and execute paid social media advertising campaigns to reach specific target audiences. Monitor and adjust advertising strategies based on performance metrics.
Brand Consistency: Ensure a consistent brand voice, tone, and visual identity across all social media channels.
Adhere to brand guidelines and ensure that the content aligns with the overall brand strategy.
Requirements
Strong communicator
Leadership influence, but no personnel responsibility
Networking and relationship-building
Knowledge: social media platforms, audience behaviour, preferences, and demographics
Experience: relevant experience.
Education: Sufficient degree
Software and IT
Platform knowledge — algorithms, formats, trends, and how each platform behaves differently.
Content and creative — understanding what drives engagement and how to brief or produce content that performs.
Analytics and performance — ability to read data, draw insights, and adjust strategy accordingly.
Personal attributes
Self-driven with ability to take ownership and work independently.
Strong communicator with ability to align and collaborate with internal teams and external partners.
Creative with a genuine interest in culture, trends, and content.
Structured and able to manage multiple campaigns and deadlines simultaneously.
Sound judgement and ability to handle community situations and sensitive topics professionally.
This role requires fluency in English and Swedish is an advantage.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is July 1st, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is full-time and 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7884351-2046117". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9957314