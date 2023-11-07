Social Media Lead
2023-11-07
Job Description
For our client we are looking for an Social Media Lead for organic social media strategy. You are accountable for driving traffic acquisition for all markets from the global platforms (E.g., Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn) to our client's owned digital channels. You will also be accountable for providing expertise to ensure the content provided in organic social media channels is adapted to the channel(s) and designed to drive engagement.
Your main responsibilities will be:
• Channel owner for all global social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and potential new channels
• Accountable for setting the strategy and plan for the organic social media channels
• Accountable for securing and approving suitable content per channel
• Accountable for providing expertise to ensure the content provided in Organic social media channels is adapted to the channel(s) and designed to drive engagement
• Accountable for maximizing quality traffic from the global social media platforms to the digital interfaces
• Accountable to provide generic social media support to local markets using local platforms other than the global platforms (e.g., WeChat)
• Accountable for continuously analyzing the organic social media performance and for optimizing the content
• Accountable for building relationships with the platform providers
• Accountable for close cooperation and synchronization with the paid social media expert and the community managers
• Provide input on creative execution and ideas
The Social Media Lead is part of the production team within the Content Production department. The Social Media Lead works closely on a daily basis together with the SoMe specialist but also with the creative teams and the global campaign managers and other stakeholders and departments within the Brand & marketing organisation.
Company Description
Our client is a well-known brand in the automotive industry, developing electric performance at the forefront of a new era of mobility. The headquarters is in Gothenburg.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have deep competence in organic social media.
• You have deep competence in digital analytics.
• You have experience from activation and optimization of organic social media.
• You have experience from collaboration with platform providers and media agencies.
• You are confident and fluent in communication in English.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role of Social Media Lead, you have a strong interest for organic social media. You have the ability to take own initiatives and deliver results in a structured way. You have a strategic mindset and of course, you are customer-focused, and you are comfortable in teamwork. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work.
Salary
Salary, as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start immediately and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-31 with the possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client in Gothenburg. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
