Social Media Intern
2024-05-20
Once-in-a-lifetime Opportunity
Join us in shaping a sustainable world free from plastic pollution
At PlasticFri our vision is a sustainable world free from plastic pollution. Plastics are made from petroleum and stay in the environment for thousands of years! By 2050, the oceans could have more plastic than fish. At PlasticFri, we are on a mission to change that.
PlasticFri has been awarded as the "World's Most Innovative Sustainability Startup" among 1400 companies Worldwide!
We were also recently received the prestigious "Global Tech Innovator" award among 2000 technology companies worldwide.
We are now scaling our team in order to continue our mission of creating a world free from plastic pollution, where circularity has been enabled.
Social media Intern
As a social media intern, you will work on projects to further develop and enhance PlasticFri's presence on social media. You will work with developing new ideas, concepts and content for PlasticFri's social channels. Further you will work with community management. Please note this position is unpaid
Responsibilities include:
Design and create content for social media.
Follow and develop our social media strategy.
Update and develop our presence on social channels.
Community management of social media.
Create illustrations and infographics.
Analyze social media performance.
Ideal Candidate
Passionate about environment and sustainability
Creative and driven
Fluent in English in both speech and writing
A deep understanding of color, grid structures, typography, and layout
Deep design knowledge
Good at communicating concepts, what you want to achieve, and purpose
Detail-oriented and accurate
Expert user of Adobe Creative Suite or other relevant design software
Graduate or student in the field of design or related field or other relevant expertise
You can work independently and meet deadlines
You enjoy working in the startup environment
We Offer
Unique experience of working with some of the world's best-known brands
Flexible and negotiable working hours
Unique opportunity to be part of changing an entire industry and making a positive impact
Professional and personal development
The general internship period is 6 months. However, it can be adapted based on your situation and performance
Possibility of employment after the internship period
Interested?
We are interviewing continuously with the aim of filling the position as soon as possible. Apply today!
