Social media and PR - Internship - BøthOfUs AB - Receptionistjobb i Stockholm
Social media and PR - Internship
BøthOfUs AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-05
BøthOfUs AB is a company working only on social impact projects using tech and design competency.
The company was founded in 2017, the company currently has over 20 employees.
Currently BøthOfUs AB is looking for social media manager to join the team.
The social media manager should be good to work with international people.
The social media manager should be patient and have strong listening skill.
The social media manager should be good with handling tasks smartly
The social media manager should be innovative and also be ready to explore different ways of working.
Social media manager should be able to come up with strong content.
Process
Step 1 : contact through email
Step 2 : A small assignment will be given to check the ability of thinking process
Step 3 : Interview with product manager
Step 4 : 1 month internship followed by 5 months of probabtion
Step 5 : After 6 months from start permanent employment will be possible based on the performance.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05
Adress
BøthOfUs AB
Bogårdsvägen 38
12862 Sköndal
Jobbnummer
5671910
