Social media and PR - Internship - BøthOfUs AB

BøthOfUs AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm2021-04-05BøthOfUs AB is a company working only on social impact projects using tech and design competency.The company was founded in 2017, the company currently has over 20 employees.Currently BøthOfUs AB is looking for social media manager to join the team.The social media manager should be good to work with international people.The social media manager should be patient and have strong listening skill.The social media manager should be good with handling tasks smartlyThe social media manager should be innovative and also be ready to explore different ways of working.Social media manager should be able to come up with strong content.ProcessStep 1 : contact through emailStep 2 : A small assignment will be given to check the ability of thinking processStep 3 : Interview with product managerStep 4 : 1 month internship followed by 5 months of probabtionStep 5 : After 6 months from start permanent employment will be possible based on the performance.2021-04-05Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05BøthOfUs ABBogårdsvägen 3812862 Sköndal5671910